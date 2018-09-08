ENGLISH

Microsoft launch event on 2nd of October: Expected to launch next gen Surface devices

Surface Book 2 has a dedicated Nvidia GTX 1060 6 GB GPU

    Microsoft has sent out an invite for the launch of the new hardware products, where the company is speculated to launch the next generation Surface Book, Surface Laptop, Surface Pro, Surface Studio, and Surface Hub in New York City on the 2nd of October 2018.

    The company might also announce the speculated Surface smartphone. However, as of now, there is no information about the same. Microsoft did announce the current generation of Surface Book, Surface Laptop and Surface Pro in India and the company has also hinted that the Surface Studio also is made available in India in coming months.

    Surface Laptop

    The Surface Laptop is the full-sized premium laptop from Microsoft with the top of the line hardware with a premium design. The company is expected to launch the new range of Surface Laptop with the upgraded 8th Gen Intel processors and Nvidia GPUs.

    Surface Book 3

    The Surface Book 3 is also expected to launch at this event. Just like the Surface Book 2, the Surface Book 3 is also likely to come with a replaceable hinge mechanism with a powerful GPU without changing the actual design of the device.

    Surface Pro

    The upcoming Surface Pro is expected to get new hardware as well. This time the company might introduce a new design for the Surface Pro series to compete against the likes of the Apple MacBook Pro and other premium and high-end laptops.

    Surface Studio

    The Surface Studio is the one of best desktop concept that we have seen in recent years, which has a lot of features related to creators and artists. On the 2nd of October, the entire Surface Studio series is expected to receive a tech upgrade from competing against the likes of the Apple iMac Pro.

    Surface Phone?

    The company is expected to launch 2nd Gen Surface studio. Similarly, there have been a lot of talks about the launch of the Surface phone, the first smartphone under the surface series, which is expected to run on Android OS instead of Windows OS to fulfil the app gap. However, the Surface phone will come with added customisation options with a set of Microsoft apps.

    In terms of specifications, the Surface Phone is expected to pack in the top of the line specifications to make it on par with other Android flagship smartphones.

