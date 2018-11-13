ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Microsoft Surface Go with LTE support and 8GB RAM available for pre-order

Microsoft Surface Go LTE model up for pre-orders in 23 markets. All you need to know about the new device.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Microsoft introduced its Surface Go 2-in-1 laptop back in July this year. The device comes with a 10-inch display, 8GB RAM and more. Now the company has announced the Surface Go with LTE support. Microsoft has made the device available for pre-order in some selected market. So if you are the one who was waiting for the LTE support then this is the time when you can pre-order the device.

    Microsoft Surface Go with LTE support and 8GB RAM up for pre-order

    The new variant didn't come with too many changes and the specification remains the same. The Surface Go LTE comes with a 10-inch display with a resolution of 1800 x 1200 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 3:2. It sports a custom-built high-resolution PixelSense Display which supports Surface Pen with 4096 level of pressure sensitivity. The 2-in-1 is capable of low pen parallax, low latency, and precision for accurate note taking, drawing and computer-aided design.

    Under the hood, the Surface Go LTE is powered by the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD. On the software part, it runs on Windows 10 with S mode. But there is an option of switching to a full version of Windows 10 for free. On the connectivity part, the Surface Go offers USB-C 3.1, a headphone jack; and a MicroSD card reader and a charging dock.

    Microsoft Surface Go with LTE support and 8GB RAM up for pre-order

    It also houses a Windows Hello camera which allows you to login to your device with Face Unlock feature. The device is now available for pre-order in selected markets. You can pre-order the Surface Go LTE for $679 (Rs 49,300 approx). For commercial customers, it will cost $729 (Rs 52,929). The device will be up for grabs from November 22, in 23 markets, and the one who has placed their pre-orders will be the first one to receive the device.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue