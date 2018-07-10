Microsoft Surface Go launched for Rs 27,000, competes against the 6th Gen iPad

Microsoft has officially launched the most affordable (by Microsoft) 2-in-1 notebook aka Microsoft Surface Go in the USA to compete against the likes of the Apple's 6th Gen iPad with Apple Pencil support. The Surface Go notebook is priced at $399 (Rs 27,000), which makes it the most affordable computer from Microsoft.

Just like the 6th Gen iPad, the Surface Go moniker does compromise with some of the features, compared to the original Surface book, which has helped the company to reduce the manufacturing cost of the same.

Currently, the Surface Go is available for pre-order in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain and the same will be available Japan, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and in China and other markets in the near future. As of now, there is no information on the availability of the Surface Go in India.

Design

In terms of design, the Go moniker looks similar to the standard Surface book with a compact form-factor. Due to the screen size, it looks more like a tablet rather than a notebook or a laptop. The device has a full metal unibody back and a tempered glass on the front.

Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Go has a 10.0-inch IPS LCD display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The device weighs under 500grams (without any accessories) and has a thickness of 8.3 mm. Just like the iPad counterpart, the Surface Go supports Microsoft's Surface Pen out of the box and features like precise writing and low latency are also supported.

The tablet/notebook is powered by the 7th Gen Gold Processor 4415Y along with a fan-less cooling system. The company claims that the device can last up to 9 hours on a single charge and this processor is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of flash storage. In terms of connectivity, the device has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB type C port for charging and data syncing and a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

The Surface Go comes with a carrying case which doubles as a keypad and a tracker. Additionally, users can also attach a wireless Bluetooth mouse as well. However, these accessories are not included in the retail package and one has to buy them separately.