NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Could Be As Powerful As RTX 3090 Ti

NVIDIA is expected to launch the RTX 4000 series of graphics cards by the end of 2022. These GPUs are expected to be more powerful and slightly expensive than their predecessors. A new leak now suggests that the upcoming mid-tier GPU -- the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 will be as powerful as the flagship RTX 3090 Ti.

The upcoming RTX 4070 will be known as PG141-SKU331 and will use the AD104 GPU chip, consisting of 7680 cores. The GPU will offer 12GB GDDR6X video memory with 21Gbps memory bandwidth. Similarly, the GPU will also include 48MB of L2 cache along with up to 160ROPs.

As of now, there is no exact information on the clock speed of the RTX 4070 and it is expected to be in the range of 2GHz to 3GHz. Similarly, the GPU will be fabbed using TSMCs 4nm processor, which should make the GPU more power efficient when compared to the RTX 3000 series of graphics cards.

The RTX 4070 is said to have a TBP of 300W, which is said to be 100W less than that of the RTX 4070 Ti. When it comes to performance, the RTX 4070 is said to be capable of achieving over 11,000 points on the 3DMark Time Spy test, which makes it as powerful as the RTX 3090 Ti, the current flagship GPU from NVIDIA.

Should You Wait For It?

If you are considering buying a new high-end graphics card, then it is best to wait for a few more months. Currently, the RTX 3090 Ti is the most powerful and most expensive consumer-grade graphics card. However, with the launch of the RTX 4000 series of GPUs, the RTX 3090 Ti is also expected to get a price cut, and the similarly powered RTX 4070 will cost much less than the RTX 3090 Ti.

