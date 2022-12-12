OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 Launched in India: Price, Specifications News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

OnePlus launched its first ever monitors in India on Monday, marking the company's foray into PC peripherals and accessories. The OnePlus Monitor X 27 and the Monitor E 24 are the two offerings from the brand that come with a slim design and a 178-degree viewing angle.

OnePlus is also set to launch a customisable mechanical keyboard in collaboration with Keychron. The company has teased the product with more details to be revealed on December 15.

The monitors from OnePlus tout high refresh rate, adaptive sync, and TUV Rheinland certification and are priced under Rs 30,000 in India.

OnePlus Monitor X27: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 sits on top of the lineup and comes with an impressive set of features. As the name suggests, this is a 27-inch monitor with a slim design and thin bezels. The panel type is IPS LCD and has a quad-HD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The monitor carries a 165Hz refresh rate with 350 nits brightness and 1ms response time, as per the spec sheet.

OnePlus claims a 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut along with a 178-degree viewing angle. It also features a VESA DisplayHDR 400 rating and is AMD Freesync certified. The monitor also carries a TUV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light emission and flicker-free viewing.

The monitor also comes with different viewing modes for gaming and multimedia. It comes with a wide array of I/O options including a USB Type-C port with 65W USB Power Delivery support, along with 1x HDMI 2.1 port, 1x DisplayPort, and 2x USB 3.0 ports. There's also a audio jack.

OnePlus Monitor E 24: Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Monitor E 24 is a budget offering with a 24-inch IPS LCD panel. The monitor has a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels with 75Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. This too has a 178-degree viewing angle, along the TUV Rheinland certification and Adaptive Sync.

The Monitor E 24 has 250 nits brightness and also carries a USB-C port with 18W USB Power Delivery Support along with 1x HDMI, 1x VGA and 1x audio jack.

OnePlus Monitors: Price and Availability

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 is priced at Rs 27,999 and will be available from December 15. On the other hand, the budget OnePlus Monitor E 24 price is yet to be revealed.

OnePlus is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit card EMI and on net banking transactions. The monitor will also be available through no-cost EMI options of 6 months.

