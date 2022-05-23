PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs Incoming: Will It Help Gamers? News oi-Vivek

At Computex 2022 AMD announced the new Ryzen 7000 series processors along with a new AM5 motherboard platform with support for technologies like PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 RAM. Besides, the company has also confirmed that it has also worked with several other brands for the implementation of PCIe Gen 5 technology.

Every AMD AM5 motherboard will also come with a PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD slot for offering better storage bandwidth. AMD is the first company to announce desktop motherboards with native support for PCIe Gen5 storage solution, capable of offering up to 32GT/s (theoretical) per lane.

Upcoming PCIe Gen 5 Devices

AMD also confirmed that the NVMe storage solution will be the first set of PCIe Gen 5 products to enter the market. The company has partnered with brands like Phison, Crucial, Micron, and more. We can expect to see the first batch of PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs by the end of 2022.

PCIe Gen 5 SSD Vs PCIe Gen 4 SSD

As per the AMD's presentation, a PCIe Gen 5 NVMe will offer at least 60 percent faster sequential read speeds when compared with PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs. We also expect to see a similar improvement in sequential read speeds as well.

Is PCIe Gen 5 SSD Better For Gaming?

While an SSD might not directly affect the gaming performance (in terms of frame rate or graphics quality), a fast SSD will significantly improve the game load time. Considering how games are getting bigger and more complex, a PC with a PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD will load games much faster when compared to a PC with PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD Launch

The first batch of PCIe Gen 5 based NVMe SSDs will be available in the market along with the Ryzen 7000 processors and AM5 motherboards by the end of 2022. We expect that the new SSDs will be launched globally, including in India by the end of this year.

When it comes to pricing, the PCIe Gen 5 SSDs are likely to be on the expensive side when compared to the PCIe Gen 4 SSD. Like almost every technology, the price of the PCIe Gen 5 SSDs is likely to go down in the coming years, and we can also expect the price of PCIe Gen 4 SSDs to go down post the launch of PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs.

