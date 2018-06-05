Qualcomm teams up with Sprint to offer free data for always connected PCs

The chipmaker, Qualcomm has announced a joint effort with a Sprint to provide free unlimited data in 2018 for Snapdragon-powered always-connected PCs i.e Asus, HP, and Lenovo.

"We're excited to continuously grow the Windows 10 on Snapdragon ecosystem by supporting Sprint in providing customers with unlimited data, encouraging even greater on-the-go productivity and entertainment," said Joe Glynn, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Glynn said: "Building on our existing portfolio and upcoming offerings, this announcement is a significant milestone in bringing consumers fast, accessible connectivity from nearly anywhere in North America."

According to the company this offer is set to change the way people work, create and play on mobile PC devices as the ultrathin and 2-in-1 device category grows.

Clearly, the next generation of laptops is here with the arrival of Always Connected PCs," said Ryan Sullivan, vice president of product development and engineering, Sprint.

"These PCs are changing the way we work and play - they demand a great network experience and Sprint delivers on that. We are excited to be part of this movement and we know our customers will appreciate these powerful mobility solutions," Ryan added.

Meanwhile, the company announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 Mobile Compute Platform in a joint effort with Samsung on Tuesday at Computex in Taipei.

The new platform is engineered to support up to 30 percent system-wide increase in performance and up to 3X AI performance over the previous generation, as well as up to 1.2 gigabits per second LTE connectivity speeds and up to 25 hours of continuous usage or multi-day battery life under normal usage conditions.

Besides this, the Snapdragon 850 is for always Connected PCs.

With 10nm leading node efficiency, the Snapdragon 850 allows for sleeker and more portable, fanless designs for mobile customers, compared to current 14nm solutions.

In addition, new and improved features on the Snapdragon 850 Platform can support on-device experiences for AI, and users can expect camera, voice and battery life enhancements.