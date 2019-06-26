ENGLISH

    You Can Now Buy A Full PC (Raspberry Pi 4) In India For Rs. 2700 With 1 GB RAM, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

    By
    |

    Raspberry Pi, the tiny computer making company has officially launched the fourth gen PC called the Raspberry Pi 4, which is the latest desktop computer from the company, which you can carry in your trouser pocket.

    You Can Now Buy A Full PC (Raspberry Pi 4) In India For Rs. 2700

     

    The Raspberry Pi 4 comes in three variants. The base variant offers 1 GB of RAM and retails for Rs. 2,700, the mid-tier variant offers 2 GB of RAM and retails for Rs. 3,240, and the high-end variant offers 4 GB of RAM and comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,960.

    Buy Raspberry Pi 4 Here

    Raspberry Pi 4 Features And Specifications

    The only difference between the three models is the amount of RAM offered. The base variant of the Raspberry Pi 4 comes with 1 GB of RAM, the mid-tier offers 2 GB of RAM, and the high-end variant offers 4 GB of RAM. The Raspberry 4 is powered by the Broadcom BCM2711, Quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC, clocked at 1.5 GHz. The computer does not come with internal storage, and one needs to buy a microSD with at least 8 GB storage to install Raspbian operating system.

    In terms of I/O, the Raspberry Pi 4 comes with a full-sized Ethernet port, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two micro HDMI ports, USB type C port for power supply. The HDMI port can output a maximum resolution of 4K running at 30fps. With respect to wireless connectivity, the computer does feature 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi network support with Bluetooth 5.0 to connected accessories.

    Just like the previous generation Raspberry Pi computer, the Raspberry Pi 4 comes with Raspberry Pi standard 40 pin GPIO header, which can be used to connect Raspberry attachments. The retail package does not come with a power adapter, and one needs a 15W travel adapter (smartphone charger which supports for fast charging).

     

    What Do We Think About The Raspberry Pi 4

    With the starting price of Rs. 2,700, Raspberry Pi 4 is one of the best compact computer that you can buy, which offers a lot of features and specifications. Though it cannot be used as a daily driver, the device can be used to make IoT products and run lots of tests with ease. The Raspberry Pi 4 is available via various third-party channels in India and the price does vary a bit from seller to seller.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 15:44 [IST]
