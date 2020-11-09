Raspberry Pi 400 Launched: Computer Inside A Keyboard For $70 News oi-Vivek

It is hard to find a good smartphone for less than $100 in 2020, whereas Raspberry has made a full-fledged computer for just $70. Though it might not be capable of running modern AAA titles or rendering 4K videos, it is a good enough system to do basic tasks like browsing the web, watching videos, and more.

The company calls it the Raspberry Pi 400, based on the Raspberry Pi 4 SoC, which was launched in 2019. Everything is incorporated into a compact keyboard, and it has ports that even full-fledged laptops fail to offer.

Given the global situation, where work from home and learn from home have become the new norm, a computer like this would help people who can't spend a lot on a PC or computer. On top of that, Raspberry is also selling a Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit, which includes all the accessories that one needs to use Pie 400.

The kit comprises the Raspberry Pi 400 computer, USB mouse, USB-C power supply, SD card with pre-installed Raspberry Pi OS, micro HDMI to HDMI cable, and an official Raspberry Pi Beginner's Guide. So, if you are not a nerd type, just plug these things into a monitor or a TV, and you will have a PC up and running in no time.

What Do We Think?

The company has officially confirmed that the Raspberry Pi 400 will be available in India by the end of 2020. Given the specs sheet like 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage this looks like a great deal. The software might not be as good as Windows or macOS, but it should get the job done.

This cannot replace a full-fledged laptop for sure. But it surely is a great first computer for many users. If you want a machine to browse the web, send emails, and to attend online classes (it does support WiFi and Bluetooth), then get the kit.

