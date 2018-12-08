ENGLISH

Samsung 860 QVO SSDs with up to 4 TB of storage officially launched in India: Price starts at Rs 112

Samsung 860 QVO SSDs will be available from January 2019

    Samsung has officially launched a new set of SSDs in India under QVO branding with improved read and write speeds. Here are the complete details on the Samsung 860 QVO SSDs with up to 4 TB of storage space.

    Samsung 860 QVO SSDs with up to 4 TB of storage officially launched:

     

    Samsung 860 QVO SSD price and availability

    The Samsung 860 QVO SSDs will be available in India from the January 2019 via offline and online retail chains for the below-mentioned price with three years of limited warranty.

    • Samsung 860 QVO SSD with 1 TB storage will be available for Rs 11,249
    • Samsung 860 QVO SSD with 2 TB storage will be available for Rs 18,749
    • Samsung 860 QVO SSD with 4 TB storage will be available for Rs 37,499

    Samsung 860 QVO SSD features and specifications

    The Samsung 860 QVO SSDs comes with a 2.5-inch form factor, which can be used with laptops and desktops with any tussle. These SSDs use SATA 6 Gbps interface with Samsung V-NAND 4-bit MLC memory and Samsung MJX Controller.

    With respect to DRAM, the 1 TB storage model comes with 1GB LPDDR4 DRAM, the 2 TB storage model comes with 2GB LPDDR4 of DRAM, and the 4 TB variant comes with 4GB LPDDR4 of DRAM, which enables faster file reading and copying.

    Samsung claims that the 860 QVO SSD (all three variants) offer a sequential write speed of 520 MB/s and a sequential read speed of 550 MB/s with a random read/write speed of 97K/89K IOPS.

    The software part of the SSD is managed by Magician Software for SSD management, and these SSDs offer three years of warranty or 1,440 terabytes written (TBW) warranty for the 4 TB model, 720 TBW for the 2 TB model, and 360 TBW for the 1 TB model. Users have to choose between the limited three years warranty or TBW capacity of the specific storage model.

     

    At the price of Rs 11,249, the 1 TB SSD does offer a humongous value for money, especially for a trusted brand like Samsung.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
