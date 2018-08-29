Samsung X5 portable SSD announced: Can copy an FHD movie in less than two seconds

Related Articles
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ price slashed, now available at Rs 39,990
-
- Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Android Go smartphone up for sale in India for Rs. 6,190
- Samsung Galaxy A8 Star vs other smartphones under Rs. 40,000
- Samsung Galaxy J4 gets a price cut in India
- Samsung Galaxy Note9 scores 4 out of 10 in iFixit repairability score: Not so easy to repair
- This app lets you remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy Note 9
The Samsung Portable X5 SSD is the latest and the fastest SSD from the Korean tech-company with a new and unique form factor. This SSD is one of the fastest external SSDs, which offers a maximum writing speed of 2800MBps.
The Samsung X5 portable SSD utilises the Thunderbolt 3.0 technology, which is four times faster than the USB 3.13 standard and up to 25% faster than regular hard disks. In theory, one can copy a 20 GB Blueray movie in less than 12 seconds or a 4 GB FHD movie in less than two seconds.
Price and availability
The Samsung X5 SSD will be available globally from the 3rd of September.
- 500 GB model for $399.9 (Rs 28,000)
- 1 TB model of $699.9 (Rs 49,000)
- 2 TB model for $1399.9 (Rs 98,000)
Design
Compared to the Samsung T5 series of GPUs, the Samsung X5 SSD has a modern, sporty looking design. The top portion of the portable SSD is made using metal, and the bottom portion uses a bright red color plastic. The SSD has a shock-resistance in-frame design, where the device can withstand drops (up to 6.6 ft height).
Features
The SSD also has dedicated thermal heat sync with Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, which will prevent overheating and will help to maintain optimal working temperatures. It also comes with AES 256-bit hardware data encryption, which makes it almost impossible to hack/steal data from Samsung X5 SSD (if the password protection is enabled).
Specifications
The Samsung X5 portable SSD comes in 500 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB storage with a single Thunderbolt 3.0 port to offer high-speed data transfer up to 40 Gbps. Theoretically, the Samsung X5 portable SSD offers up to 2,800 MB/s read speed, and 2,300 MB/s write speed (sequential). However, these speeds will also depend on the system configuration.
However, it does have a disadvantage, as the drive only works with Thunderbolt 3.0 enabled computers (Macs and Windows) and does not support backwards compatibility. So, if you have an older machine, then the Samsung X5 portable SSD will not work.
The SSD does come with CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB certifications and is also RoHS2 Compliance. The device measures 119 x 62 x 19.7 mm and weighs 150 grams, so, the SSD can be easily carried around. Lastly, the SSD also comes with three years warranty.