Samsung X5 portable SSD announced: Can copy an FHD movie in less than two seconds

Price and availability

The Samsung X5 SSD will be available globally from the 3rd of September.

500 GB model for $399.9 (Rs 28,000)

1 TB model of $699.9 (Rs 49,000)

2 TB model for $1399.9 (Rs 98,000)

Design

Compared to the Samsung T5 series of GPUs, the Samsung X5 SSD has a modern, sporty looking design. The top portion of the portable SSD is made using metal, and the bottom portion uses a bright red color plastic. The SSD has a shock-resistance in-frame design, where the device can withstand drops (up to 6.6 ft height).

Features

The SSD also has dedicated thermal heat sync with Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, which will prevent overheating and will help to maintain optimal working temperatures. It also comes with AES 256-bit hardware data encryption, which makes it almost impossible to hack/steal data from Samsung X5 SSD (if the password protection is enabled).

Specifications

The Samsung X5 portable SSD comes in 500 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB storage with a single Thunderbolt 3.0 port to offer high-speed data transfer up to 40 Gbps. Theoretically, the Samsung X5 portable SSD offers up to 2,800 MB/s read speed, and 2,300 MB/s write speed (sequential). However, these speeds will also depend on the system configuration.

However, it does have a disadvantage, as the drive only works with Thunderbolt 3.0 enabled computers (Macs and Windows) and does not support backwards compatibility. So, if you have an older machine, then the Samsung X5 portable SSD will not work.

The SSD does come with CE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB certifications and is also RoHS2 Compliance. The device measures 119 x 62 x 19.7 mm and weighs 150 grams, so, the SSD can be easily carried around. Lastly, the SSD also comes with three years warranty.