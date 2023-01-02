Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Revealed: Windows 11 Laptop Running On Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Samsung unveiled a sleek laptop powered by a Qualcomm SoC (System on a Chip) last week. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is the successor to Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, which is powered by a 12th-Gen Intel processor. The new multi-form-factor portable computer will have a special edition of Windows 11, built to run on an ARM-based processor, called Windows on Arm (WoA). Let's look at all the available details of the premium laptop from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is a sleek, portable computer that can also be folded to be used as a tablet. In other words, the Windows 11 laptop can also become a Windows 11 tablet.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is the 360-degree hinge holding the screen and the keypad together that allows the laptop to be used as a tablet as well. Buyers can interact with the laptop using a keyboard and trackpad combo or tap on the touchscreen with an S-Pen stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is powered by Qualcomm's newest CPU built especially for the Windows OS. Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform promises to improve system-level performance by up to 57 percent and multitasking by up to 85 percent.

The screen is powered by a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, which is up to 60 percent more powerful than the GPU in the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. The new chipset packs Qualcomm's FastConnect 6900 system technology which supports Wi-Fi 6E and 5G.

Samsung has built the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 mainly for enterprise customers as it runs Windows 11 and follows the Secured-Core PC specifications by Microsoft. The security feature is able to lock the hardware down to the firmware level. This is by far the highest level of PC security that Microsoft Windows currently offers

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Price, Availability

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor. It will officially launch on January 16, 2023. The sleek convertible laptop-cum-tablet will be available in a single Graphite color option.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with Snapdragon 8cx 3rd generation has been priced at KRW 1.89 million (approx. ₹1,24,000). The laptop will first launch in South Korea.

There's a similarly-named laptop from Samsung powered by a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 CPU. It is available on Amazon India. Hence it is possible Samsung could launch the Snapdragon-powered variant in India.

