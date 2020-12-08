WD Launches Gaming-Centric Black SN850, AN1500 NVMe SSDs In India News oi-Vivek

Western Digital has launched a range of PC storage solutions under the WD Black lineup, including the latest SN850 SSD, offering top-tier read and write speeds. On top of that, the company has collaborated with Activision to launch a limited edition product with COD: Black Ops Cold War branding.

WD Black SN850 NVMe Features And Specifications

The WD Black SN850 NMVe is the flagship product from the company based on PCIe Gen4 technology. This SSD storage solution offers a peak read and write speed of 7000/5300MB/s when used with a compatible PC.

The WD Black SN850 comes with a new cache technology that reduces game load speeds and improves data transfer speed. It also comes with improved low queue-depth performance when compared to its predecessor, and there is a heat sink version of the WD Black SN850, which helps to maintain peak read/write speeds and also has customizable RGB lighting.

The WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD will be available with 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage variants with a starting price of Rs. 14,490 for the non-heat sink version.

WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-In-Card Features And Specifications

The WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD is an add-in-card, which supports plug-and-play. It is based on PCIe Gen3 but can offer performance similar to PCIe Gen4, as it uses two SSDs in raid zero configuration. It is one of the fastest PCIe 3 technology-based SSDs, capable of offering a peak read speed of up to 6,500MB/s.

The external casing of the AN1500 is made using metal, which also acts as a passive heat sink, which helps to maintain the peak performance of the drives for an extended period of time. On top of that, the WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD also has a customizable RGB lighting strip, which helps to improve the overall aesthetics of the gaming PC.

Coming to the pricing, the WD Black AN1500 NVMe SSD will be available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB configuration, with a starting price of Rs. 30,990.

WD Black P10 And WD Black P50 Game Drives

In addition to the internal SSDs, WD has also launched external game drives. The WD Black P50 can offer up to 2000MB/s read speed and it uses SuperSpeed USB (20Gb/s) interface. When it comes to WD Black P10, there are two variants, the WD Black P10 for PC and WD Black P10 for Xbox, offering up to 5TB of storage space.

Availability

All WD Black SSDs will be available via leading IT Retailers and Etail across India across the country from December 8th. Stay tuned for the review of WD Black AN1500 and WD Black SN850 on Gizbot.

Best Mobiles in India