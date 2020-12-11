Windows 10 For ARM Gets Support For x64 Apps And Games News oi-Vivek

Microsoft launched ARM-based Windows OS back in 2018 to facilitate affordable light-weight windows laptops. Windows OS for ARM-based chipset offered features like support for 32-bit x86 apps. However, it didn't support x64 apps, at least until now.

Microsoft has finally updated Windows 10 OS for ARM, which now supports native X64 apps and software. The latest beta version of Windows 10 for ARM now comes with an x64 emulator, where Windows Insiders can test out the same.

This update allows users to install x64 Google Chrome and other apps that are based on x64 architecture. Users can now either download x64 apps from the Microsoft app store or from any other location.

As this is a beta update, some of the x64 apps might not work as expected. Microsoft is likely to look into the issues and might issue a fix in the coming days. The stable update of the Windows 10 OS for ARM with x64 apps support should roll out in the next few months.

On top of that, Microsoft suggests users to install the preview version of the Qualcomm Adreno graphics driver to get the best possible experience while running x64 apps.

Is ARM The Future Of Computing?

Apple recently launched Macs powered by the ARM chipset, which might push other PC makers to make more ARM-powered laptops and computers, which offers better battery life and performance, at least on the entry-level to the mid-range segment.

We could expect to see more Windows laptops to be based on the ARM processors, which means, Microsoft is likely to add more features to Windows 10 for ARM to offer an identical user-experience on computers that either runs on x32 or ARM microarchitecture.

If you have a laptop based on Windows 10 for ARM software, then you can download the update for free to run apps and games like Autodesk Sketchbook, and Rocket League, respectively.

