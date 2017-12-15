Windows 10 PCs with Snapdragon 845 to launch in second half of 2018

Windows 10 on ARM is not a mere concept now and the first device is expected to debut in just a few months. While Qualcomm has already introduced the Snapdragon 845 chipset, the first Windows 10 on ARM devices (also known as Always Connected PCs) will be driven by Qualcomm's previous flagship processor Snapdragon 835.

Whereas, the first Windows 10 on ARM systems powered by the Snapdragon 845 chipset will be launched in the second half of next year, says Qualcomm executive vice president Cristiano Amon. We don't really mind a little delay as for a chipset to make its way to complex device like PCs. Moreover, Windows 10 on ARM is something new, which means neither Microsoft nor Qualcomm wants to mess anything up.

If we talk about the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845 will make its debut early next year on smartphones. As per the information we have obtained so far, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are the most likely candidates to first employ the chipset. The Galaxy S9 duo is expected to launch in March, with its sales starting in April.

However, we must not forget the significant differences between the mobile and the PC version of the chipset. So it will take a while to get the Snapdragon 845 ready for the PC market, and the most probable timeline is the second half of 2018.

Well, the timing seems perfect as many OEMs will come up with new products around the same time. Even Microsoft usually launches new devices that are part of the Surface series in the spring and in the fall. Having said that, we are not sure if the Redmond-based tech giant will introduce a premium Windows 10 on ARM device driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.

For those who are not aware, the first Always Connected PCs to be launched are the Asus NovaGo and the HP Envy X2, both of which will hit the shelves in early next year.

