Windows 11 Beta Version Arrives For Insider Program Members; How To Get It?

Windows 11, announced a few weeks back, brought several upgrades and features. While the global rollout will still take a few more weeks, the Windows 11 beta version is here. Initially, Microsoft released the new OS as part of the Dev Build. The first beta version of Windows 11 is available for those signed up for Windows Insider Program.

Windows 11 Beta Version Available Now

Microsoft says the Windows 11 beta release is less volatile when compared to the Dev build version. The company's official statement also said it's being validated timely. Nevertheless, the Windows 11 beta version is still not as stable as the final version. One might expect to come across bugs, crashes, and a few features missing out.

How To Get Windows 11 Beta Version?

If you still want to go ahead and get the Windows 11 beta release, here's how to do it. However, ensure that you don't install it on your primary device as there could be bugs and the system might still crash. Also, ensure that you have backed up your important files before installing the new OS.

Also, you need to ensure that your system meets the compatibility requirements of Microsoft. You will need to be a Windows Insider Program member to get the Windows 11 beta. Here's how to update your PC:

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your PC

Step 2: Select Windows Update > Windows Insider Program

Step 3: Choose your preferred Insider settings.

Step 4: Once done, follow the steps provided in the box and install Windows 11 OS.

Windows 11 Features

Microsoft has introduced several new features as part of the Windows 11 experience. For one, users can explore a new interface that places the Start button in the center of the taskbar. The interface also includes an upgraded taskbar design, rounded corners, new sounds, and more.

More importantly, Microsoft now allows Android app support on Windows 11, which will surely make the OS popular. If you already have a Windows 10 PC, you can get Windows 11 upgrade for free, but it could take some time.

