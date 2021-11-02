Windows 11 Is Still A Trouble For AMD Users News oi-Vivek

Microsoft recently issued a Windows 11 OS fix, which resolved a performance issue due to a bug related to the L3 cache on AMD Ryzen CPU powered PCs. However, it looks like the new update has opened up another bug, again for the users with AMD CPU.

Though Windows 11 (OS Build 22000.282) will prevent your PCs from suffering from performance degradation. However, if you change a CPU after installing the patch, the system will again suffer from L3 cache trouble and will take a hit on the performance. This will make select software and game run slower than they are intended.

This bug should not affect any laptop users, as they won't be able to change the CPU (at least not as easily as on a desktop). However, if you are an enthusiast, who switches CPUs once in a while, then you are up for some trouble. This could be a huge trouble, especially for reviewers, who might want to benchmark their AMD CPUs against the latest Intel Alder Lake CPUs.

What's The Issue

According to a tweet by Hardware Unboxed, the L3 cache latency will increase if you say install Windows 11 with the Ryzen 5950X CPU and then change it to the Ryzen 5800X or any other Ryzen CPU. He also confirms that this also affects the gaming performance by a whopping 20 percent.

How To Fix Windows 11 AMD Issue

If you are a tester, the only way to fix this issue, as of now, is to install a fresh version of the latest Windows 11 OS every time you change or CPU. Given there is a massive performance difference, Microsoft must have already started baking an update to fix this issue.

However, if you are an individual, then there is nothing to worry. Most users do not swap their CPUs, at least until there is some new model with better performance and efficiency. Hence, if your Windows 11 OS powered PC has Windows 11 (OS Build 22000.282) or the latest version of the operating system, you are good to go. Given the number of issues, it is best to use Windows 10 OS, especially if you have an AMD CPU powered PC for the next few months.

Source

Best Mobiles in India