Windows 11 Users With AMD CPU Must Install This Update ASAP

If you own an AMD CPU powered PC and are currently running on Windows 11 OS, then please update your PC to Windows 11 (OS Build 22000.282). Both Microsoft and AMD have officially confirmed that PCs running on AMD CPU with Windows 11 OS (build 22000.194) had some issues with the L3 cache, which brought down the performance of these devices.

According to AMD, Windows 11 OS (build 22000.194) had some issues related to the L3 cache latency, which brought down the performance of AMD PCs by three to five percent, which makes a huge difference. This also impacted applications which were sensitive to memory sub-system access time.

Windows 11 OS (Build 22000.194) Details

Windows 11 OS (build 22000.194) was the first stable version, which was made available to the general public. This had this issue related to the L3 cache and impacted the performance of computers powered by AMD CPUs. Microsoft in collaboration with AMD has finally fixed this bug and released Windows 11 OS (Build 22000.194).

So, if you are running on the very first stable version of Windows 11 OS, then update your PC ASAP, to increase the performance and efficiency of your computer. Do note that, the performance took a bad hit only on certain applications, hence, you might not have noticed it at all. Windows 11 offers a major visual change when compared to Windows 10.

What Should Windows 10-AMD Users Do?

If you are still on Windows 10 OS, you can continue to use or even upgrade to Windows 11 OS, as Microsoft has patched one of the major issues. However, as features like native Android app support are yet to be available, you can wait out for the rollout of another Windows 11 OS update and install the same.

Windows 11 is also known as battery hog, hence, you can actually continue to use Windows 10 OS for the next few days, and then install Windows 11 OS, when it gets stable. Overall, it is good to see that brands like Microsoft and AMD are acknowledging these issues and releasing software fixes at the earliest to patch them up.

