Windows 95 has been resurrected: Now available for Windows 10, macOS, and Linux

Windows 10 is the latest operating system from the Redmond software company, Microsoft. The company is known for offering a user-friendly operating system across the globe. And now, a bunch of developers on GitHub have resurrected the older version of Windows OS, aka, the Windows 95, which is now available for general public.

The repacked Windows 95 is now available for almost any operating system, that too for free of cost. The OS is available as an Electron app and currently supports Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems. The app weights around 100 MB. And according to the developer, it offers complete functions of Windows 95.

How to install Windows 95 on Windows 10, Linux or macOS?

Installing the Windows 95 is a pretty easy task, where a user to download the package from the below-mentioned source. The app is available for both 32 bit and 64 bit OS on all three operating systems.

Windows users have to download the .exe file and has to run it, whereas the macOS users have to download the extract the app to use Windows 95. Even the source code is also available on GitHub and users can easily modify the same to add additional functionality.

We download the 64-bit version of the Windows 95 on our laptop, and the overall user interface of the Windows 95 OS is very intuitive and offers a great user experience. To come out of Windows 95, press Esc key and close the window.

Download the .exe file on your Windows PC (works well on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10).

Click on the .exe file to launch the Windows 10.

Click on the tab which says start Windows 95, which is in the right middle of the screen inside the pink box.

There are several functionalities and options in the Windows 95 OS, starting from recycling icon to my computer to my networks. Even there is an option for Ploffy discs, which kicks in the 90s nostalgia.

The Windows 95 is a great fun tool to kill some time, which brings back memories from childhood. I haven't used the Windows 95 as my primary OS (Windows XP era).