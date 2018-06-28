Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku edition launched with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage

Xiaomi has launched yet another smartphone in China, called as the Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku (inspired by a Chinese anime character) for a price of 2,099 Yuan (Rs 22,000), which makes it the costliest iteration of the Xiaomi Mi 6X. The smartphone will be available from the 3rd of July 2018 via Xiaomi official website.

As of now, the smartphone is only available in China and the company is expected to launch the Xiaomi MI 6X in India as the Xiaomi Mi A2 with stock Android user interface.

Whats new on the Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku?

As the name suggests, the smartphone has a design hint of the famous anime character Hatsune Miku and comes in a sky blue color with a logo on the back of the smartphone. This edition is launched to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hatsune Miku character.

The retail package also comes with a bunch of goodies, which includes a 10000 mAh Li-ion battery, TPU soft case, and a metallic collectors card with a serial number similar (which matches with the smartphone's serial number). In terms of RAM and storage, the special edition is only available in 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and the other specifications remain identical to the standard Xiaomi Mi 6X model.

Xiaomi Mi 6X specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 6X has a 5.99 inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080px IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

On the optics front, the phone has a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a secondary 20 MP sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, which will help the smartphone in low light photography. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone boasts a 20 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture with support for face unlock. The primary camera setup can capture 4K videos at 30fps, whereas the secondary camera is limited to 1080p.

In term of the operating system, the device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom MIUI 9.5 skin on the top, which offers a plethora of features of gesture support, support for third-party themes, revamped notifications shade, iOS-like app tray and more. The Xiaom Mi 6X has a 310 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Quickcharge3.0 capability via USB type C port. Just like the Xiaomi Mi 8, the Xiaomi Mi 6X does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.