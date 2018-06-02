Mi 6X with 32 GB storage officially launched for Rs 14,000

Xiaomi has launched a new variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6X in China. The only difference between the standard model and the new model is in terms of storage. The latter comes with 64 GB of storage and 4 GB RAM, whereas the newer model is equipped with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. Do note that, non of these models support micro SD card what so ever.

This time around, the new Xiaomi Mi 6X is available for just Rs 15,000 (1500 Yuan), which is identical to the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Additionally, there is a sale going on in China, where customers can get this phone for just Rs 14,000 (1400 Yuan).

Design

In terms of design and aesthetic, the smartphone offers a metal unibody design with an 18:9 aspect ratio on the front, making it a present generation smartphone. On the back, the phone has an iPhone X like dual camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. This is the most affordable Xiaomi smartphone without a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

At the bottom of the phone, the smartphone has a mono speaker, main microphone and a USB type C port for charging and data syncing complied with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, which enables fast charging.

Specifications:

The Xiaomi Mi 6X has a 5.99 inch FHD+ 2160 x 1080px IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage.

On the optics front, the phone has a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and a secondary 20 MP sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, which will help the smartphone in low light photography. For the selfie enthusiasts, the smartphone boasts a 20 MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture with support for face unlock. The primary camera setup can capture 4K videos at 30fps, whereas the secondary camera is limited to 1080p.

In term of the operating system, the device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom MIUI 9.5 skin on the top, which offers a plethora of features of gesture support, support for third-party themes, revamped notifications shade, iOS-like app tray and more.

Conclusion:

At Rs 14,000 (1400 Yuan) there is no other smartphone, which is as balanced as the Xiaom Mi 6X. However, the availability is limited just to China, which is a bummer. Hoping that Xiaomi launches this smartphone in India in the coming months with stock Android OS under Android One moniker.

