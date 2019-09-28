ENGLISH

    Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor Review: Professional Yet Playful

    Assembling a PC is one thing and choosing the right monitor that suits your requirement is another. Though there are a plethora of options in the market, choosing a monitor that works for both professional and personal usage isn't a cakewalk.

    Rating:
    4.5/5

    Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor Review: Professional Yet Playful

     

    PROS
    • Color Accurate Panel
    • Support For AMD FreeSync
    CONS
    • Slightly Higher Response Time
    • Lower Refresh Rate

    We have been testing a lot of monitors, and the latest one to embrace our rig is the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor. In theory, this monitor offers features, which makes it great for personal and professional requirements. How does that translate to real-world usage? Let's learn about the same in this detailed review.

    Specifications

    • Resolution -- 3840 x 2160 @60Hz (31.5-inch)
    • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
    • Brightness -- 300nits
    • Response Time -- 4ms
    • Built-in Speakers -- 2x2W
    • Ports -- Dual HDMI and Single DisplayPort
    • Anti-Screen Tearing Tech -- AMD Free-Sync
    • Mount -- Supports VESA mount
    • Warranty -- 3 years
    • Price -- Rs. 29,999
    Design And Build
     

    The Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor comes with a white color back-case, which makes it easy to distinguish from the plethora of screens with a black panel. Besides, the display does have a bit of a black frame, which gives it a professional look.

    The stand is made from metal, and it is one of the highlights of the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor. For those who want to mount the monitor to a wall, this model does support VESA mount as well.

    The design language used on the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor is simple but substantial. It does not scream that it is a high-end monitor and one with an eye for detail will definitely appreciate the design choices made by the brand.

    Display Quality

    A really good monitor gets its name with the display quality and the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor aces this test with flying colors. This is one of the most color-accurate 4K monitors that I have tested and it also supports HDR 10 and 10-bit color palette.

    By default, the company does offer different modes like sRGB, Rec. 709 and HDR. Besides, the monitor does offer a mode called User, where one can tweak brightness, contrast, gamma, and color temperature.

    If you are using this monitor to create content (images and videos) then going with the Rec. 709 will be a good option. Similarly, the sRGB color space will work for gamers.

    Besides these modes, the device also supports additional options like Movie, Graphics, standard, and ECO. The standard and ECO mode has significantly lower brightness compared to the Movie and Graphics modes.

    The display also offers a peak brightness of 300nits. Though the number might not seem much, for the asking price a display that can offer 300nits of brightness is a pretty good deal.

    Additional Features

    The monitor offers a built-in blue-light filter. If you happen to use this monitor for long hours, then turning on the blue-light filter will reduce the eye-strain. Besides, one can easily control the amount of blue-light filter that they need.

    Gaming Features

    The Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor has a dedicated gaming mode, where users can turn on overdrive, FPS counter, AimPoint, and Freesync. If you are using this monitor with a PC with AMD GPU, then turn on the AMD Free-Sync, which reduces screen tearing while playing high-fps games.

    Verdict

    The Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor is one of those monitors that offers the best of both worlds. Thanks to the high-resolution, editing videos and images will be fun. Similarly, the support for AMD FreeSync will also improve the overall gaming capability of the monitor.

    However, if you are looking for a monitor purely for the gaming requirement, then the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor might not be the best option as it has a maximum of 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time.

    If you are looking for a 4K monitor for a professional task that offers better color accuracy, then the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor seems to fit-in nicely. This is definitely a device that can be described as the jack of all trades.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
