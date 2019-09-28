Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor Review: Professional Yet Playful

Specifications

Resolution -- 3840 x 2160 @60Hz (31.5-inch)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Brightness -- 300nits

Response Time -- 4ms

Built-in Speakers -- 2x2W

Ports -- Dual HDMI and Single DisplayPort

Anti-Screen Tearing Tech -- AMD Free-Sync

Mount -- Supports VESA mount

Warranty -- 3 years

Price -- Rs. 29,999

Design And Build

The Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor comes with a white color back-case, which makes it easy to distinguish from the plethora of screens with a black panel. Besides, the display does have a bit of a black frame, which gives it a professional look.



The stand is made from metal, and it is one of the highlights of the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor. For those who want to mount the monitor to a wall, this model does support VESA mount as well.



The design language used on the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor is simple but substantial. It does not scream that it is a high-end monitor and one with an eye for detail will definitely appreciate the design choices made by the brand.

Display Quality

A really good monitor gets its name with the display quality and the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor aces this test with flying colors. This is one of the most color-accurate 4K monitors that I have tested and it also supports HDR 10 and 10-bit color palette.



By default, the company does offer different modes like sRGB, Rec. 709 and HDR. Besides, the monitor does offer a mode called User, where one can tweak brightness, contrast, gamma, and color temperature.



If you are using this monitor to create content (images and videos) then going with the Rec. 709 will be a good option. Similarly, the sRGB color space will work for gamers.



Besides these modes, the device also supports additional options like Movie, Graphics, standard, and ECO. The standard and ECO mode has significantly lower brightness compared to the Movie and Graphics modes.



The display also offers a peak brightness of 300nits. Though the number might not seem much, for the asking price a display that can offer 300nits of brightness is a pretty good deal.

Additional Features

The monitor offers a built-in blue-light filter. If you happen to use this monitor for long hours, then turning on the blue-light filter will reduce the eye-strain. Besides, one can easily control the amount of blue-light filter that they need.

Gaming Features

The Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor has a dedicated gaming mode, where users can turn on overdrive, FPS counter, AimPoint, and Freesync. If you are using this monitor with a PC with AMD GPU, then turn on the AMD Free-Sync, which reduces screen tearing while playing high-fps games.

Verdict

The Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor is one of those monitors that offers the best of both worlds. Thanks to the high-resolution, editing videos and images will be fun. Similarly, the support for AMD FreeSync will also improve the overall gaming capability of the monitor.



However, if you are looking for a monitor purely for the gaming requirement, then the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor might not be the best option as it has a maximum of 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time.



If you are looking for a 4K monitor for a professional task that offers better color accuracy, then the Acer ET322QK 4K LCD Monitor seems to fit-in nicely. This is definitely a device that can be described as the jack of all trades.