AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU Review: Good GPU For 4K Gaming

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Specifications

Compute Units: 72

Ray Accelerators: 72

Peak Half Precision Compute Performance: 41.47 TFLOPs

Stream Processors: 4608

Boost Frequency: Up to 2250 MHz

Peak Pixel Fill-Rate: Up to 288 GP/s

Peak Single Precision Compute Performance: 20.74 TFLOPs

Texture Units: 288

Game Frequency: Up to 2015 MHz

Peak Texture Fill-Rate: Up to 648 GT/s

ROPs: 128

Transistor Count: 26.8 B

Typical Board Power (Desktop): 300 W

Minimum PSU Recommendation: 750 W

Infinity Cache: 128 MB

Memory: 16 Gbps GDDR6 256-bit Up to 512 GB/s

DisplayPort: 1.4 with DSC

HDMI: HDMI 2.1 VRR and FRL

Test Bench Configuration

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8-Cores @4.7GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM: HyperX Predator DDR4 RGB(8GBx2) Storage:

Samsung 970 EVO Plus M.2 SSD 250GB

Motherboard: Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)

Power Supply: Corsair VS650

Thermal Solution: AntecKuhler H2O - K240 RGB

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Overview

The Radeon RX 6800 XT is a truly next-generation graphics card from AMD, as it is one of the first GPUs from the company with native support for Real-Time Ray Tracing, and to do the same, the RX 6800 XT comes with 72 ray accelerators.

Even though the RX 6800 XT is using the slightly slower GDDR6 video memory when compared to the RTX 3000 series GPUs with GDDR6x memory, AMD has introduced a feature called Infinite cache, which makes this GPU 3.25x faster when compared to other GPUs with just GDDR6 memory.

On top of that, the Radeon RX 6800 XT comes with a whopping 16GB of video memory, so you won't face memory-related performance issues even if you are running a game at 4K resolution. As the GPU is based on the latest RDNA2 architecture based on 7nm fabrication, this is a power-efficient GPU as well.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Design

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT comes with a new design and comes with a triple cooler configuration. The GPU is slightly smaller than the RTX 3080 FE that is a good thing for those who have mid-sized towers.

As per the power input, it accepts two regular 8-pin adapters and does not require a fancy adapter for power delivery. This is a 2.5-slot graphics card with power input pins located at the front right corner. Even when it comes to I/O, the GPU has a single DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1, and a USB Type-C port, which allows users to connect products like VR headsets and some modern monitors.

The RX 6800 XT has a subtle design, and the Radeon logo lights up when you turn on the PC, as this is a graphics card from team red. I personally feel that the build quality of the RX 6800 XT isn't as great as the RTX 3080 FE. Anyway, it won't be an issue, as it is not going to affect the performance of the GPU in any way.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Performance

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is the most powerful mainstream GPUs that team red has ever made. We ran multiple GPU benchmarks and games to find out the actual performance of the GPU in the real-world scenario and the performance will be compared with some of the competitive GPUs.

TimeSpy Extreme 3DMark 10

On TimeSpy Extreme 3DMark 10, the RX 6800 XT has scored 15,222, outperforming the RTX 3080 by almost a thousand points. Similarly, the performance difference between the Radeon RX 6800 XT and the RTX 3070 is around three sound points.

Super Position

Super Position is another benchmark, which can determine the gaming performance of a CPU at 4K and 8K resolution. In this benchmark, the RX 6800 XT has scored lower than the RTX 3080 FE, mostly by 10 percent in both 1080, 4K, and 8K resolution. Do note that, even at 4K resolution, the RX 6800 XT offered an average FPS of 99.52, while the frame rate shoots up to 168 at 1080 with the highest graphics settings.

Bright Memory Infinix

Bright Memory Infinix is the benchmark to determine the true ray-tracing performance of the graphics card. Though the RX 6800 XT supports real-time ray-tracing, the performance isn't amazing, as the GPU offered an average FPS of 30 at 1440p resolution and an average FPS of 51 at 1080p resolution. At 4K resolution, the GPU offered an average FPS of 22, which is slightly underwhelming when compared to the RTX 3080 FE.

The Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

This is one of the titles that fully supports ray-tracing. At 1440p resolution, the RX 6800 XT can offer up to 99fps with ray-tracing graphics set to high quality. Similarly, at 4K resolution, the GPU offered an average FPS of 54. At 1080p resolution and high ray-tracing settings, you can get over 153 fps, offering a good gaming experience.

GTA: V

Another game that we tested with the RX 6800 XT is GTA: V, where it outperformed RTX 3080 in both 4K and 1080p resolution. At 4K resolution, we noticed an average FPS of 109, while the game can offer over 160fps at 1080p resolution.

Rocket League

Rocket League is yet another game that we tested, and at 1080p resolution, we noticed an average FPS of 249 FPS, offering smooth gameplay. Even at 4K resolution, we were able to play the game with over 100fps.

Verdict

When it comes to the regular gaming experience, the Radeon RX 6800 XT can handle most modern PC games at 4K resolution with over 60fps without any issue. If you are into high-fps gaming, then you either have to tone down the resolution to 1440p or 1080p, depending on your monitor.

The RX 6800 XT outperforms RTX 3080 when it comes to non-ray-traced games. However, with games that support ray-tracing, the RX 6800 XT is slightly slower than the RTX 3080. This is a great GPU for playing non-ray-traced games at 4K resolution and has a lot of legroom for future requirements. However, if you insist on playing games with ray-tracing, it is best to go with the other options.