Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 Review: High-Performance RAM With RGB
If you are building a gaming PC with top-tier CPUs from Intel/AMD (Core i9-11900K or Ryzen 9 5950X) with PCIe Gen4 storage and a top-tier GPU like the RTX 3090, you should also get high-performance RAM. What if you can add a bit of bling to that high-performance RAM?
- Built-in heat spreader
- Up to 4600 MT/s
- RGB lighting
- Slightly expensive
One such product is the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 memory, which was recently launched in India. A single 8GB stick of the FURY Renegade 4600 costs Rs. 6,800, and here is the full review of the same (2x8GB).
Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 Specifications
- Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB
- Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB
- Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB
- Kit of 8: 256GB
- Frequencies: 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4266MHz, 4600MHz
- Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL18, CL19
- Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V
- Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C
- Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8mm
Metal Body That Acts Like Thermal Pad
I have been a fan of various RGB RAM sticks from Kingston/HyperX, and the latest offering is no different. The RAM stick (PCB) is in black color and is protected by a black aluminum heat spreader, which offers both aesthetical and practical advantages.
As the name suggests, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 also has built-in RGB lighting, which increases the overall aesthetics of the memory module. If you have built an RGB gaming RIG, you can match the color of the RAM using either the FURY control or the software from the compatible motherboard.
The RAM also supports Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology, which will automatically sync the RGB lighting with the PC without requiring any additional cable. Overall, I liked the look and feel of the product, and it is definitely one of the fanciest high-performance RAMs in India. Do note that, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 is also available without RGB, which can offer up to 5333MHz.
Installation Process Made Simple
Installing the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 on a PC is pretty straightforward. However, if you are using two sticks, make sure to install them in the right slot to make them run in dual-channel mode. If you are buying a four-stick kit, you could insert them on all four slots.
If you want to use the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 at its full capacity, you have to overclock it. On PCs running on Intel CPUs, it is as easy as selecting an XMP profile from the BIOS. We tested the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 with the Intel Core i9-11900K and RTX 3080 Ti with Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero (Wi-Fi) motherboard.
The motherboard comes with OptiMem III technology, which allows the RAM to operate at a higher frequency with lower latency, which increases the overall performance and power efficiency. We were able to overclock the RAM by selecting the XMP profile with a single click.
Scores High On Benchmarking Tests
We ran two benchmarks to test the performance of the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600. As you can see, the RAM stick scored 3809 points on Memory Mark. Additionally, it has scored 7771 points for database operation, 18466 on memory write, and 36152 on memory read (cached) tests. Overall, it has scored 97 percentile in the benchmark.
These numbers clearly indicate that the high-performance RAM can actually make a difference in the overall performance of the PC. Similarly, on UserBenchmark, the RAM posts a single-core performance of 32.7GB/s and a multi-core performance of 43GB/s with a latency of 59.8ns.
Verdict – Top Tier Performance
If you are building a high-performance PC with the best CPU and GPU, then we feel the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 RGB RAM is the memory to choose from. It offers top-tier performance with the goodness of RGB customization. Do note that, the RAM stick works great with both Intel and AMD systems, which makes it a universal high-performance memory.
We expect to see the launch of next-gen CPUs from Intel and AMD in just a couple of months with support for DDR5 RAM. DDR5 will offer higher clock speed with lower memory consumption. We also expect Kingston to launch DDR5 memory with similar performance with lower power consumption.
