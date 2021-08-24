Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 Review: High-Performance RAM With RGB

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 Specifications

Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

Kit of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Kit of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Kit of 8: 256GB

Frequencies: 3000MHz, 3200MHz, 3600MHz, 4000MHz, 4266MHz, 4600MHz

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8mm

Metal Body That Acts Like Thermal Pad

I have been a fan of various RGB RAM sticks from Kingston/HyperX, and the latest offering is no different. The RAM stick (PCB) is in black color and is protected by a black aluminum heat spreader, which offers both aesthetical and practical advantages.

As the name suggests, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 also has built-in RGB lighting, which increases the overall aesthetics of the memory module. If you have built an RGB gaming RIG, you can match the color of the RAM using either the FURY control or the software from the compatible motherboard.

The RAM also supports Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology, which will automatically sync the RGB lighting with the PC without requiring any additional cable. Overall, I liked the look and feel of the product, and it is definitely one of the fanciest high-performance RAMs in India. Do note that, the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 is also available without RGB, which can offer up to 5333MHz.

Installation Process Made Simple

Installing the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 on a PC is pretty straightforward. However, if you are using two sticks, make sure to install them in the right slot to make them run in dual-channel mode. If you are buying a four-stick kit, you could insert them on all four slots.

If you want to use the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 at its full capacity, you have to overclock it. On PCs running on Intel CPUs, it is as easy as selecting an XMP profile from the BIOS. We tested the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 with the Intel Core i9-11900K and RTX 3080 Ti with Asus ROG Maximus XIII Hero (Wi-Fi) motherboard.

The motherboard comes with OptiMem III technology, which allows the RAM to operate at a higher frequency with lower latency, which increases the overall performance and power efficiency. We were able to overclock the RAM by selecting the XMP profile with a single click.

Scores High On Benchmarking Tests

We ran two benchmarks to test the performance of the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600. As you can see, the RAM stick scored 3809 points on Memory Mark. Additionally, it has scored 7771 points for database operation, 18466 on memory write, and 36152 on memory read (cached) tests. Overall, it has scored 97 percentile in the benchmark.

These numbers clearly indicate that the high-performance RAM can actually make a difference in the overall performance of the PC. Similarly, on UserBenchmark, the RAM posts a single-core performance of 32.7GB/s and a multi-core performance of 43GB/s with a latency of 59.8ns.

Verdict – Top Tier Performance

If you are building a high-performance PC with the best CPU and GPU, then we feel the Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 4600 RGB RAM is the memory to choose from. It offers top-tier performance with the goodness of RGB customization. Do note that, the RAM stick works great with both Intel and AMD systems, which makes it a universal high-performance memory.

We expect to see the launch of next-gen CPUs from Intel and AMD in just a couple of months with support for DDR5 RAM. DDR5 will offer higher clock speed with lower memory consumption. We also expect Kingston to launch DDR5 memory with similar performance with lower power consumption.