RTX 2070 FE first impression: 4K gaming on a PC is now easy

Design

The overall design and the form factor of the RTX 2070 FE is similar to the last generation GTX 10 series GPUs. One major design improvement with respect to better cooling and thermal performance is the fact that the RTX 2070 FE comes with dual 13-blade fans and the RTX 2070 is one of the first FE series GPUs to incorporate a dual fan cooling system for optimum performance and efficiency.

The dual 13-blade fans are coupled with a new and improved vapour chamber, which will keep the performance of the card to the maximum while gaming continuously.

I/O

Nvidia is on point with respect to I/O, where the Nvidia RTX 2070 ships with dual DisplayPort (1.4a standard), HDMI Port, DVI-DL, and a USB 3.0 port (Thunderbolt 3.0). So, one can easily connect the GPU with a modern monitor with a USB type C port or using an HDMI or a DisplayPort.

Coming to the video output capacity, the Nvidia RTX can offer an output of 8K HDR (7680x4320) @60Hz or 4K HDR @144Hz via DisplayPort.

Performance

We ran some basic GPU benchmarks and games to test out the capability of the GPU, and we were impressed with the performance that the RTX 2070 offered. We ran some of the most demanding games like GTA V, NFS Payback, Strange Brigade, and CS GO and we did not face any issue with respect to driver compatibility what so ever.

In all the games mentioned above, we got a minimum of 100fps @1080p with extreme graphics setting. To get most out of the RTX 2070 FE, we need to play Real-time ray tracing enabled games.

As this is the first impression, we will reserve the actual benchmark and gaming performance to our full review. As of now, we can say that the RTX 2070 FE is a beast and easily outperforms the GTX 1070 Ti and the GTX 1080.