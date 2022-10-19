Ather 450X Gen 4 Specifications Leaked: Will It Get A Design Overhaul? Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Ather Energy introduced its Ather 450X Gen 3 in July this year with a 25 percent larger battery pack, improved cooling efficiency, and a few cosmetic changes. Now, reports suggest that the Indian EV manufacturer has already started working on a new version of the Ather 450X electric scooter, which could be named Ather 450X Gen 4.

According to the leaked information, it is expected to boast a new chassis setup. But, will it get an overhauled exterior design? Will it shed its moped look and sport a beefier bodywork? Let's find out.

Ather 450X Gen 4: Will It Get A Revised Styling?

The leaked document suggests that the new Ather 450X will come with a similar 1,837 mm length. However, the width is now 739 mm versus 734 mm of the Gen 3, and the height has gone down to 1,114 mm compared to 1,250 mm of the previous iteration.

The Ather 450x Gen 3 was already a very compact scooter when pitted against the Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak EV, and TVS iQube. It needed to add some muscle to look bigger and to accommodate larger size adults better. But instead, the height has now gone down by more than 100mm, which is alarming. Also, the fact that the width hasn't increased by much, suggests that Ather will stick to its previous design language for this new scooter. So, those looking for a good road presence can look elsewhere.

Ather 450X Gen 4: Powertrain, Battery Specifications

The leaked homologation certificate reveals that the new Ather electric scooter will pack in a 3.66kWh battery similar to the Ather 450X Gen 3. However, the battery now weighs 22kg as opposed to 19kg before. The increase in weight could be owing to the revised chemistry, the use of different cells, a different casing, or an improved cooling tech.

The new scooter seems to be churning out more power now. It develops 6.4kW in Warp Mode, which is marginally higher than the 6.2kW of the Gen 3. The Sport Mode gives an output of 5.8kW, Ride Mode develops 3.2kW, 2.3kW in Smart Eco Mode, and 1.9kW in Eco Mode. The new electric scooter is certified to offer a maximum driving range of 146km, which is unchanged from before and comes as a disappointment.

Expect the new Ather electric scooter to bring incremental updates in terms of design. The prices should remain similar considering the upgrades. The Ather 450X Gen 3 currently sells for ₹1.39 lakh ex-showroom. So, expect the new model to bear the same price tag when it goes on sale.

