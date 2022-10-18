Jeep Avenger EV SUV With 550km Range Announced: A Good Option Below ₹30 Lakh? Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Jeep unveiled its latest Jeep Avenger electric SUV and its 4x4 version dubbed "4xE" at the 2022 Paris Motor Show. The Jeep Avenger EV is a sub-compact vehicle and is the smallest SUV in Jeep's portfolio. It is even smaller than the Jeep Renegade SUV. The American brand plans to introduce it in the European markets by 2025. Can it be a good alternative to the mid-size electric SUVs in India? Let's find out.

Jeep Avenger EV: A Good Option Below ₹30 lakhs In India?

The Jeep Avenger EV is powered by an electric motor that drives the front axle and produces 156PS and 260Nm torque. The offroad version is powered by a dual motor, which might offer over 300PS and over 500Nm of torque. The electric SUV packs in a 54kWh battery pack that offers up to 400km (WLTP Cycle). However, Jeep claims that it can deliver up to 550km in urban scenarios.

If launched in India it will go against the sub ₹30 lakh rupees electric SUVs in India such as the Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV, and Tata Nexon EV Max. The Hyundai Kona promises a maximum driving range of 452km (ARAI), the MG ZS EV claims 461km, and the Tata Nexon EV Max promises about 437km (ARAI).

The Jeep Avenger boasts the biggest battery of the lot and may offer a superior driving range. If priced aggressively between ₹20-25 lakh in India, it could give sleepless nights to its rivals in India.

Jeep Avenger EV: Design, Features

The Jeep Avenger EV gets a Jeep Renegade-inspired styling. It sports a Jeep signature 7-slat grille at the front flanked by squarish headlamp units on either side. It gets flared wheel arches and prominent black plastic cladding on the front bumper, side fenders, doors, and rear bumper to give it a rugged appeal. The Renegade styling continues to the rear as it gets similar-looking square rear tail lamps with an 'X' motif.

Moving to the interior, the Jeep Avenger gets a straight dashboard with a three-layer look. The steering wheel seems borrowed from other Jeep SUVs. The instrument cluster is a large all-digital unit. It adorns a large floating touchscreen infotainment system at the center. There's a prominent center console that extends to the driver's armrest and hosts a few function buttons. Overall, the interior gives a conventional car vibe, which might work for some people.

Jeep also previewed a more hardcore off-road version of the Jeep Avenger EV called the "Avenger 4xE". It comes with a more aggressive design with bigger front fenders, front tow hooks, a top luggage rack, knobby tires, glossy black rugged alloy wheels, and some exterior styling bits. The 4xE concept also comes with improved ground clearance, approach, and departure angles compared to the standard variant.

The Jeep Avenger will go on sale in Europe first. Surprisingly, the American brand won't be introducing it in its home market. Instead, it will launch big electric SUVs such as the Jeep Wagoneer S and Recon for the American audience.

