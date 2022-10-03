Ola Electric Was The Top EV Two-Wheeler Seller In September Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Ola Electric witnessed a tough couple of months in the market, especially since the price hike of the Ola S1 Pro scooter. Back in August 2022, it posted dismal sales of 3,421 units reeling behind Hero Electric and Okinawa. But reportedly, the Indian EV manufacturer has bounced back and toppled both its rivals on the sales chart.

Ola Electric Sales Figures: September 2022

Ola Electric managed to sell 9,634 units in September 2022. This is the company's highest sales figures after the price hike in May 2022, when it hit a sales figure of 9,249 units. This could be attributed to the introduction of a more affordable vanilla Ola S1 electric scooter and the recent Navratri discounts on the Ola S1 Pro.

Other Electric Two-Wheeler Sales Figures: September 2022

Not just Ola Electric, Okinawa too nudged past Hero Electric to take the second position. It registered 8,278 units as against the 8,018 units of Hero Electric in September 2022. Hero Electric witnessed a drop of 23.46 percent on a month-on-month basis as it fell from 10,476 unit sales in August 2022.

Ampere held the fourth position for the month as it managed sales of 6,189. It was closely followed by Ather Energy, which posted its best sales figure of 6,164 units. TVS, which currently sells just one EV scooter, the iQube, registered 3,931 units, down from 4,418 units in August 2022. Leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, which sells the Chetak EV, hasn't revealed its sales figures yet.

Revolt, owned by Micromax's co-founder, Rahul Sharma, posted a paltry 837 sales figures in September 2022. Others in the three figures include Pure EV and Bounce. Pure EV saw a marginal decline with 751 units as opposed to 875 in August 2022. Bounce bettered its August sales with sales of 629 units in September. Tork Motors stayed at the bottom of the chart with paltry 48 units. There are chances that the sales of EVs might increase in October 2022 as Diwali is around the corner.

