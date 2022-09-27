Ola S1 Pro Gets ₹10,000 Navratri Discount News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Ola Electric is looking to seize the opportunity this festive season and improve its sales figures by offering discounts. The Indian EV manufacturer has announced a cash discount on the occasion of the Navratri festival. It is offering a discount of ₹10,000 on its top-of-the-line Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, taking the price to an effective ₹1.30 lakh ex-showroom.

Ola Electric is also offering a ₹1,500 discount on the 5-year extended warranty for the S1 Pro. That's not all, to lure customers, it is offering some exciting finance options. It is offering loans at an 8.99 percent interest rate with zero processing fee. Do note that these discount and finance offers will be valid only till October 5, 2022.

Ola S1 Pro: Price Revisions

This comes after Ola Electric recently hiked the price of its S1 Pro EV by ₹10,000. Now, after the Navratri discount, the S1 Pro scooter is back to its original launch price. With this move, Ola Electric is attempting to regain the lost ground, as sales figures have plummeted for the past few months. Just before the price hike in May, the company sold 9,249 units, which is down to 3,421 units in August, as per the VAHAN portal. This could be attributed to the price hike, reliability issues, lack of service centers, or skepticism among prospective buyers.

Ola S1 Pro: Highlights

The Ola S1 electric scooter is one of the best-looking electric scooters around. It is suitable for men and women alike. The scooter is also large enough to accommodate heavy-built adults, unlike some of its rivals. It sports a large LCD which provides turn-by-turn GPS navigation. You can pair your smartphones to the electric scooter via Bluetooth to enjoy songs from its inbuilt speakers while riding. Furthermore, it gets a cruise control feature that can be activated while in Normal, Sports, and Hyper modes.

The Ola S1 Pro's electric motor churns out a nominal power output of 5.5kW and a peak output of 8.5kW. This propels the scooter from 0-40km/hr in under three seconds and a top speed of 116km/hr. The EV packs in a 3.97kWh lithium-ion battery comprising NMC cells (Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt-oxide) sourced from LG Chem of South Korea. The brand claims that it can deliver a driving range of 181km on a single charge owing to its newly added Eco riding mode.

