Fisker Ocean American Electric SUV Arriving In India In 2023

American EV car manufacturer Fisker is all set to commence its Indian journey with the Fisker Ocean electric SUV. The Fisker Ocean EV is a premium product and will reportedly be sold via the brand's outlet in Delhi NCR. As per reports, the Fisker Ocean has already bagged more than 60,000 bookings, including a few from India. The brand's Indian arm, Fisker Vigyan, which was established back in April 2022 in Hyderabad, is instrumental in bringing the product to India. Fisker is also evaluating a mass-market electric car for the Indian market.

Details Of The Fisker Brand And Production Facility:

For the uninitiated, Fisker is the brainchild of Henrik Fisker. He is a Danish-American car designer popular for his masterpieces such as the Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, BMW Z8, and more.

The Fisker Ocean electric SUV will be built at Magna Steyr's factory in Graz, Austria and sold in other countries. Magna Steyr has over 100 years of experience in churning out vehicles. Its production line currently rolls out the BMW 5-series, Jaguar E-Pace, Jaguar I-Pace, Toyota Supra, and more. The Fisker Ocean SUVs bound for the American market will also be produced at Magna Steyr's facility in Austria. So, expect fit and finish levels to be top-notch.



Fisker Ocean EV: Highlights

The Fisker Ocean comes with a muscular and bold design with a wide stance. You can find some Range Rover Evoque-ish elements in its design. The headlights get a long connecting DRL that meets the illuminated Ocean logo. It gets large 22-inch three-spoke carbon wheels and a coupe look when viewed from the side.

The SUV carries a minimalistic design at the rear with very slim LED tail lamps and a sporty diffuser at the bottom. It gets a crowd favorite panoramic sunroof, but with a twist. The sunroof also holds solar panels, which are claimed to offer up to 2500 km of driving range per year. Furthermore, the 'California Mode' rolls down all four windows, rear quarter glasses, and the rear windshield to let you throw in a surfboard from the rear windshield conveniently.

The Fisker Ocean will sport interiors built from sustainable materials. The top of the dashboard will be wrapped from a material processed out of recycled T-shirts. The seat covers, steering wheel, and door pads will be vegan leather wrapped.

The Ocean's steering wheel gets scrolling physical buttons and touch-capacitive controls to control various features of the car. There's a large motorized 17.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which can be used in portrait and landscape mode, which Fisker calls "Hollywood Mode".

The Fisker Ocean will compete with the likes of Tesla Model Y, Audi E-Tron, and Mercedes EQC in the market. The lower variants will be powered by Li-ion batteries, whereas the top variants will pack in NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery packs for a longer range. Expect a driving range between 440km and 630km (WLTP), depending on the variant you choose.

The prices start at $37,499 (approx. ₹30,47,000) and will go all the way up to $68,999 (approx. ₹56,00,00) in the US. However, it will arrive in India via the CBU route and could cost around ₹1 crore rupees due to heavy taxation. Expect the electric SUV to go on sale in India sometime in 2023.

