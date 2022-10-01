Mercedes EQS 580 Launched In India, Claims 300km Range With 15 Min Charging Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Mercedes-Benz, the leading luxury car manufacturer in India, has added its EQS 580 EV to its electric car portfolio in the country. The Mercedes EQS 580 is a luxury EV and is the company's first electric car to be locally assembled in India. In fact, the brand's manufacturing facility located in Pune, India, is its first EV assembly facility outside of Germany.

The Mercedes EQS 580 will be manufactured in Sindelfingen in Germany and brought to India via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route as the CBU (Completely Built Unit) route attracts heavier taxes in India.

Mercedes EQS 580: Price, Availability

The Mercedes EQS 580 comes at a price tag of ₹1.55 crore ex-showroom and undercuts even the ICE-powered Mercedes S-Class. It will sit below the Mercedes AMG EQA 53 4Matic+ that was launched earlier. Mercedes says that the production of this model has maxed out at its plant in Germany. So, Indian customers may have to face a waiting period. Mercedes-Benz is accepting bookings for the EQS 580 for ₹25 lakhs.

Mercedes EQS 580: Design, Features

The Mercedes EQS 580 is essentially an S-Class in an EV avatar. It measures 5,126mm in length, which is a tad shorter than the 5,289mm length of the conventional S-Class. It adorns a different front facia when compared to the S-Class. The car comes with a blanked-off glossy black grille with the illuminated three-pointed star logo at the front. While the ICE S-Class comes with a limousine design, the EQS 580 comes with a sporty couple design with sleek LED headlights, staying true to its EV credentials.

The Mercedes EQS 580 runs on 20-inch five-spoke wheels. The coupe design and the aerodynamic wheels help it in achieving a drag coefficient of 0.20Cd. Mercedes claims the car to be the most aerodynamic production vehicle in the world.

The EQS 580 is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, which combined produce around 523hp and 855Nm of torque. This propels the electric car from 0-100 in just 4.3 seconds and can hit the electronically limited top speed of 210km/h. The EV packs in a massive 107.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to deliver up to 857km (ARAI certified) on a single charge. It supports 200kW DC fast charging and can get you a 300km range with just 15 minutes of charging.

In terms of features, the EQS 580 flaunts a 56-inch wide chest, oops a 56-inch MBUX 'Hyperscreen'. It is a wide glass panel on the dashboard that houses the three displays. The driver and front passenger are treated with individual 12.3-inch screens, whereas they are split by an OLED 17.7-inch main infotainment touchscreen in the center. It displays a ton of information such as 3D navigation, battery health, vehicle diagnostics, games, and a lot more. The first 500 customers will receive the car with a rear-wheel steering feature.

