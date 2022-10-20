Simple Energy Plans To Add 12 EV Two-wheelers After Delaying Deliveries Of Its First Product Electric Vehicles oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Simple Energy is planning to introduce as many as twelve electric two-wheelers in the future. It could include scooters, mopeds, motorcycles, and even electric bicycles. Reportedly, it has filed twelve trademarks and has received approval for three of those. Let's have a look at what products it has lined up for the Indian market and whether it will be able to deliver them.

It's Not So Simple With Simple Energy

Simple Energy's new trademarks include Simple Two to Simple Ten, Simple Gravity, Simple Vision, and Simple Vision25. So far only three, the Simple Six, Simple Eight, and Simple Nine have been green signalled. In addition, the EV manufacturer has also filed a trademark for their tagline, "Be The Change".

Simple Energy launched its first product, Simple One, back in 2021, and even before anyone could get their hands on it, it announced an updated version in 2022. The brand is reportedly sitting on 65,000 bookings and yet is to deliver a single unit of the Simple One. Recently, it deferred the deliveries to 2023.

When asked about the reason for the delay, Suhas Rajkumar, CEO of Simple Energy, stated that the brand is adhering to the battery safety norms issued by the Indian government and is ensuring that its electric scooters are certified to the new standards. It's good that the brand is working actively towards ensuring the safety of its customers. But this means that users will have to wait till 2023 for deliveries.

This is quite alarming and the addition of twelve products to its portfolio could be a mere eyewash to gain the trust of prospective buyers. The Simple One will be delivered a year and a half after its launch, according to the new timeline. This brings us to the question of how many years it will take to develop and deliver the twelve new products.

Should You Bet Your Money On Simple Energy Products?

Simple Energy is a new brand in India and there could be a lot of reasons for the delay. As a conscious buyer, you could wait for the deliveries to commence and then take a call about buying Simple Energy products. If you can't wait that long there are ample EV products to choose from in the market.

