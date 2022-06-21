World Music Day 2022: Best Budget TWS Earbuds With ANC

Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro (Rs. 3,499)

Launched alongside the Oppo F21 Pro, the Enco Air 2 Pro is one of the best budget TWS earbuds in the sub 5K price point. These affordable truly wireless earbuds brought in 12.4mm titanized diaphragm drivers with an effective ANC. The IP54 certified TWS earbuds are very comfortable to wear and can easily last for up to five hours on one full charge. You can get them for Rs. 3,499 on Amazon.in.

OnePlus Buds Z2 (Rs. 4,999)

Next on our list is a solid offering from the house of OnePlus. The Buds Z2 brings a well-implemented ANC (Up to 40 dB noise cancelling with 2 modes - Faint & Extreme (+/- 40 dB). These TWS earbuds work on 11mm dynamic drivers and offer support for Dolby Atmos. You also get a 3-MIC ENC call noise reduction for better voice calling performance.

Priced slightly higher at Rs. 4,999, the OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with a promise of up to 38 hours of music playback with one full charge.

JBL Tune 130NC TWS (Rs. 4,699)

Currently selling at Rs. 4,699 under a limited sale on Amazon.in, the JBL Tune 130NC is another solid pair of ANC-enabled truly wireless earbuds. JBL has packed four discrete microphones to minimize audio distraction. These water-resistant TWS earbuds promise up to 40 hours of music playback and come equipped with built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

You must download the JBL Headphones app to make the most out of the solid hardware on these sub-5K TWS earbuds.

Realme Buds Air 2 (Rs. 3,299)

Realme also sells a good pair of ANC-equipped budget TWS earbuds. The Buds Air 2 are currently selling at Rs. 3,299, which makes them one of the most affordable ANC TWS earbuds in the market. The truly wireless earbuds feature a feed-forward mic that can cut down the external noise up to 25dB. This is not a big number but what more can you expect from a sub Rs. 3,500 TWS earbuds.

The sound delivery is good for the price as the Buds Air 2 use powerful 10mm Hi-Fi drivers and offers support for AAC codecs.



It is also worth mentioning that the same TWS earbuds are also available with different branding, i.e. Dizo GoPods. Dizo has tweaked some design elements to give a more premium feel to the overall package.

And if you can stretch your budget to Rs. 6,000, you must consider the successor- Realme Buds Air 3. These TWS earbuds offer excellent sound delivery and effective ANC making them one of the best truly wireless earbuds in the market.

Realme Buds Q2 (Rs. 2,499)

If you are on a tight budget but still want to experience ANC, the Realme Buds Q2s are a very good option. Priced aggressively at Rs. 2,499, the Buds Q2 bring active noise cancellation (up to 25dB), which isn't mind-boggling but will introduce you to the goodness of ANC. The in-ear fit is comfortable and the audio delivery is pretty engaging for its price.

The good battery life, Type-C charging port, IPX5 rated design and the comfort of the realme link companion app are some additional benefits.