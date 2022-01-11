Just In
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Up To 70% Off On Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Smart TVs, And More
Amazon India has announced that it will host the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022 around January 16 or 17. Usually, this sale will debut after January 20. During this highly anticipated sale, the company is gearing up to provide attractive discounts on a slew of products. You can get up to 70 percent off on electronics products, thereby making it the right time to purchase such offerings.
Amazon has teamed up with SBI to provide an instant discount of 10 percent on purchases. Also, there will be some cashback offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and exchange discounts on these products. Check out the offers you can get on various products from here.
Up To 40% Off On Bestselling Smartphones
If you want to purchase smartphones, then you can get your hands on bestselling models at up to 40% off on Amazon India. Also, there will be other attractive discounts during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.
Up To 40% Off On Echo Devices
Are you looking forward to getting your hands on Echo devices? Well, the Amazon Echo lineup of devices can be purchased at a discount of up to 40% during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.
Headphones Starting From Rs. 299
If headphones are what you are looking for, then you will definitely be spoilt for choice as the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 will list a slew of options starting from Rs. 299.
Fitness Band Starting From Rs. 1,499
Fitness bands and wearables can be purchased starting from Rs. 1,499 on Amazon India during the upcoming sale on account of Republic Day.
Up To 50% Off On Smart Speakers
Smart speakers are used by many people these days and if you want to upgrade to one, then you should check out the discounts that will be hosted during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.
Up To 70% Off On Speakers And Home Theaters
If you want to deck up your living room and add a new home theater system or speaker system to get a cinematic experience, then you can buy these systems during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.
Up To 20% Off On Tecno Smartphones
Tecno is one of the budget smartphone brands that has been quite successful. You can purchase these smartphones at a discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.
Up To Rs. 30,000 Off On Core i5 Laptops
Looking for a laptop that can perform well? You can get your hands on the Core i5 laptops that are known for their performance at up to Rs. 30,000 discount during the upcoming sale.
Up To 30% Off On Laptops
As work from home is getting back to the trend during the pandemic, you can get these at a discount of up to 30 percent on Amazon.
Up To 50% Off On Mobile Stylish Protection Cases And Covers
Mobile Stylish Protection Cases And Covers are used by many people these days and if you want to upgrade to one, then you should check out the discounts that will be hosted during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.
Up To 65% Off On Bluetooth Speakers
If you want to deck up your living room and add a new stylish bluetooth speaker to get a beautiful tech experience, then you can buy these speakers during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.
