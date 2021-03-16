ENGLISH

    Amazon Holi Festival Offers: Discount Offers On Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs, And More Devices

    By
    |

    The festival of colors Holi is nearing and Amazon India has announced the Amazon Holi Sale 2021. The sale will be hosted from March 25 to March 29. During this sale, the online retailer offers lucrative discounts and offers on a slew of smartphones and other devices across product categories.

    Amazon Holi Festival Offers 2021
     

    If you are looking forward to buying a new device during this Holi season, then wait no more as the upcoming Amazon sale will provide you a lot of discounts that you might have not seen before. Check out the offers you are entitled to get from below.

    Up To 40% Off On Phone And Tablets

    Up To 40% Off On Phone And Tablets

    You can buy smartphones and tablets at up to a 40% discount this Holi season. There are offerings from popular brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and much more. Also, there are additional discounts, a no-cost EMI payment option, and much more during the Amazon Holi Festival sale.

    Up To 50% Off On Speakers

    Up To 50% Off On Speakers

    Are you interested in buying a new speaker system for your home or a portable speaker for your personal use? Well, if that is the case, then do not miss out on the sale that will happen for Holi on Amazon India as you can get a whopping 50% discount on a wide collection of speakers.

    Up To 70% Off On Accessories
     

    Up To 70% Off On Accessories

    These days, the market is obsessed with a slew of accessories including selfie sticks, power banks, cables, smartphone cases, headphones, and much more. You can get these products for unbelievable pricing as Amazon India offers up to 70% discount on the same.

    Up To 50% Off On Action Cameras

    Up To 50% Off On Action Cameras

    Action cameras are a rage among those who prefer going on adventures. If you want to buy a new action camera and want to avail of some notable discounts on these products, then you don't miss the Amazon Holi Festival sale to get considerable discounts.

    Up To 30% Off On Smart TVs

    Up To 30% Off On Smart TVs

    Smart TVs are gradually replacing the traditional TVs that are common in households. Also, these smart TVs are a one-stop solution for all the entertainment needs of your family. Having said that, you can buy new smart TVs at up to a 30% discount via Amazon India.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
    X