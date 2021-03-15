Flipkart Electronics Sale : Best Deals On Poco Smartphones

Having said that, here we have listed the Poco smartphones available at discount during the Flipkart Electronics sale. Do keep in mind that you will get discounts of up to 23% on these devices right now besides the above-mentioned benefits. Check out the Poco smartphones you can avail of under offers from here.

POCO X3 (14% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 20,999

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999

You Save: Rs. 3,000

POCO X3 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Poco C3 (22% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Deal Price: Rs. 6,999

You Save: Rs. 3,000

Poco C3 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

Poco M2 Pro (23% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999

You Save: Rs. 5,000

Poco M2 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO M2 (23% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Deal Price: Rs. 9,499

You Save: Rs. 3,500

POCO M2 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

POCO M3 (15% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Deal Price: Rs. 11,999

You Save: Rs. 3,000

POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

POCO X2 (21% Off)

Offer:

MRP: Rs. 18,999

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999

You Save: Rs. 4,000

POCO X2 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.