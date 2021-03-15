Just In
- 1 hr ago Why Is Vi Delaying Tariff Hike Until April-June FY22?
-
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A52, A72 India Prices Leaked; Do They Justify Asking Price?
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Hasselblad Quiz: Your Chance To Win All New OnePlus 9
- 2 hrs ago Realme 8 Series India Launch Set For March 24: Another Bang For The Buck Product?
Don't Miss
- Movies Anushka Sharma On The Advice She Received As Producer: Was Told Not To Get Distracted By Production
- Sports IPL 2021: Huge bucks doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more, says Cummins
- News People's pain greater than mine: Mamata Banerjee
- Automobiles Force To Launch The New Gurkha SUV In The Month Of May This Year: Details & More
- Education SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 To Be Released Anytime Soon
- Finance WPI Inflation Surges To 4.17% In February
- Lifestyle What Is Kokum Malabar Tamarind/Kudampuli: Its Benefits, Uses And Side Effects
- Travel Getaways From Jaipur For The Summer Holidays
Flipkart Electronics Sale: Best Deals On Poco Smartphones
Do you want to upgrade to a new smartphone? Well, Flipkart is hosting the Electronics Sale from March 16, tomorrow. During this sale, you will be able to get attractive discounts on a wide range of smartphones from various brands. If you want to buy a Poco smartphone, then you can find enticing deals on the same. In addition to the discounts, there will be a no-cost EMI payment option, valuable exchange discounts, and a 10% discount on using an HDFC Bank card for the purchase.
Having said that, here we have listed the Poco smartphones available at discount during the Flipkart Electronics sale. Do keep in mind that you will get discounts of up to 23% on these devices right now besides the above-mentioned benefits. Check out the Poco smartphones you can avail of under offers from here.
POCO X3 (14% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 20,999
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999
You Save: Rs. 3,000
POCO X3 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco C3 (22% Off)
Offer:
- MRP: Rs. 9,999
- Deal Price: Rs. 6,999
- You Save: Rs. 3,000
Poco C3 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.
Poco M2 Pro (23% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999
You Save: Rs. 5,000
Poco M2 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO M2 (23% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Deal Price: Rs. 9,499
You Save: Rs. 3,500
POCO M2 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.
POCO M3 (15% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Deal Price: Rs. 11,999
You Save: Rs. 3,000
POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.
POCO X2 (21% Off)
Offer:
MRP: Rs. 18,999
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999
You Save: Rs. 4,000
POCO X2 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
52,063
-
65,000
-
38,000
-
79,999
-
69,999
-
36,965
-
51,510
-
18,999
-
14,999
-
49,590