    Do you want to upgrade to a new smartphone? Well, Flipkart is hosting the Electronics Sale from March 16, tomorrow. During this sale, you will be able to get attractive discounts on a wide range of smartphones from various brands. If you want to buy a Poco smartphone, then you can find enticing deals on the same. In addition to the discounts, there will be a no-cost EMI payment option, valuable exchange discounts, and a 10% discount on using an HDFC Bank card for the purchase.

    Flipkart Electronics Sale : Best Deals On Poco Smartphones
     

    Having said that, here we have listed the Poco smartphones available at discount during the Flipkart Electronics sale. Do keep in mind that you will get discounts of up to 23% on these devices right now besides the above-mentioned benefits. Check out the Poco smartphones you can avail of under offers from here.

    POCO X3 (14% Off)

    POCO X3 (14% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 20,999
    Deal Price: Rs. 17,999
    You Save: Rs. 3,000

    POCO X3 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

    Poco C3 (22% Off)

    Poco C3 (22% Off)

    Offer:

    • MRP: Rs. 9,999
    • Deal Price: Rs. 6,999
    • You Save: Rs. 3,000

    Poco C3 is available at 22% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,999 onwards during the sale.

    Poco M2 Pro (23% Off)
     

    Poco M2 Pro (23% Off)

    Offer:

    MRP: Rs. 16,999
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999
    You Save: Rs. 5,000

    Poco M2 Pro is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M2 (23% Off)

    POCO M2 (23% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 12,999
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,499
    You Save: Rs. 3,500

    POCO M2 is available at 23% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,499 onwards during the sale.

    POCO M3 (15% Off)

    POCO M3 (15% Off)

    Offer:
    MRP: Rs. 14,999
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,999
    You Save: Rs. 3,000

    POCO M3 is available at 15% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    POCO X2 (21% Off)

    POCO X2 (21% Off)

    Offer:

    MRP: Rs. 18,999
    Deal Price: Rs. 14,999
    You Save: Rs. 4,000

    POCO X2 is available at 21% discount during Flipkart Electronics Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

