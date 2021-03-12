ENGLISH

    Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale March 2021: Discount Offers On Vivo Smartphones

    By
    |

    One of the top e-commerce site Amazon is hosting the vivo Smartphone Carnival sale on its platform. So, if you forgot to buy your favorite vivo smartphone, then today is started to grab it. There are multiple brand's handsets that are selling at an affordable price tag during this time.

    Vivo smartphones
     

    If you are planning to purchase a Vivo phone, then it might perfect time for you. Now, the Vivo V20 SE can be purchased with a discount of 20 percent, while the Vivo Y51A is available at a discount of 18 percent. Apart from this, there are several bank discount offers as well. Customers can get a five percent cash back on some top bank credit card.

    Here we are listing all Vivo smartphones which are can be purchased with discount offer during Amazon vivo Carnival Sale.

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G (14% Off And Extra Rs. 2,000 Off On Exchange)

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo V20 2021 ( (11% Off And Extra Rs. 2,000 Off On Exchange)

    Vivo V20 2021 is available at 11% discount during Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo V20 SE ( 20% Off And Extra Rs. 2,000 Off On Exchange)
     

    Vivo V20 SE is available at 20% discount during Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y20 (24% Off And Extra Rs. 1,000 Off On Exchange)

    Vivo Y20 is available at 24% discount during Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y31 (20% Off And Extra Rs. 1,000 Off On Exchange)

    Vivo Y31 is available at 20% discount during Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,490 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y12s (29% Off And Extra Rs. 1,000 Off On Exchange)

    Vivo Y12s is available at 29% discount during Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y51A (18% Off And Extra Rs. 1,000 Off On Exchange)

    Vivo Y51A is available at 18% discount during Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y30 (26% Off And Extra Rs. 1,500 Off On Exchange)

    Vivo Y30 is available at 26% discount during Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,990 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo Y11 (5% Off And Extra Rs. 1,000 Off On Exchange)

    Vivo Y11 is available at 5% discount during Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,490 onwards during the sale.

    Vivo X50 Pro (9% Off And Extra Rs. 5,000 Off On Exchange)

    Vivo X50 Pro is available at 9% discount during Amazon Vivo Carnival Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,990 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 4:00 [IST]
