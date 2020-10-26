Amazon.in Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ Offers On All Products

As far as the offers and discounts are considered, the Amazon Happy Upgrade Sale gives users several choices to choose from. The widest selection of smartphones, smart TVs, and other such gadgets are available at a massive price cut. For instance, there is up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, including exchange offers, and additional discounts on new launches like the OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime, Oppo A15, and so on.

Apart from smartphones, the Amazon Happy Upgrade Days sale offers a price cut on smart TVs, with up to 65 percent discount on select goods. Top TV brands like OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony, and so on are at a discount - offering premium 4K range TVs at a price cut. One can also check out the offers on other gadgets like laptops. In fact, the Amazon Happy Upgrade Days sale is offering up to Rs. 30,000 off on laptops with no-cost EMI offers as well.

Other gadgets like TWS headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and other such audio devices are also on discount. Smartwatches and fitness bands from brands like Amazfit, Xiaomi, and other companies can be purchased at a discount. Computer and computer accessories like printers, pen drives, SSDs, and other such gadgets are also at a discount. One can check out all these gadgets and more at the Amazon Happy Upgrade Days sale.

Smartphones And Mobile Accessories

⦁ Up to 40% off on smartphones on ‘India's No.1 Online Smartphone Store' (Source: Counterpoint India Handset Marketing Analysis Q2, 2020)

⦁ Exciting exchange offers up to INR 6,000; no-Cost EMI up to 12 months

⦁ Latest launches - OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime and OPPO A15 will continue to see great offers

⦁ Limited Period Crazy Upgrade Deals: Smartphones across Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi will also see never before deals, which offer much higher discounts on bank cards.

⦁ India's first 7000mAh smartphone Samsung Galaxy M51 available with at a discount of INR 6,500 will be on a Crazy Upgrade Deal with INR 2,500 extra off on exchange and 12 months no-Cost EMI and Samsung Guaranteed Exchange which allows a customer to save 40% of the phone value. 6+128GB variant of this phone will be available at only INR 18,499 including exchange and bank offer.

⦁ OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will see a never before will see additional INR 5,000 off on Crazy Upgrade Deals with bank offer.

⦁ Samsung M31 and M31 Prime edition will also be on Crazy Upgrade Deals where a customer can save up to INR 2,500 off on bank offers.

⦁ 108MP 5G ready phone, Mi 10 will get a never before bank discount of up to INR 5,000 off

⦁ Incremental offers will be applicable on ICICI Bank Credit Card, Citi Bank Credit Card/Debit Card and Axis Credit Card/Debit Card.

⦁ Samsung Brand Days - Samsung will be offering incremental offers including up to 12 months Free Screen Replacement on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M21, M31 and M31s and additional no-Cost EMI on large selection of large appliances and TV. These offers will run only on 24th and 25th October.

⦁ Bestselling sAMOLED smartphones from Samsung M series will be available starting at a never before price of INR 12,499 with 6 months no-Cost EMI

⦁ Festive deals on Apple iPhone: iPhone 11 available at only INR 49,999. iPhone 7 will be available at the lowest ever price at INR 24,999

⦁ Up to INR 5,000 off on OnePlus 8 series starting at INR 39,999 with 6 months no-Cost EMI

⦁ Up to INR 34,000 less on Samsung flagship smartphones

⦁ Up to 20% off on Xiaomi smartphones. Powerhouse Note 9 Pro Max will be available at lowest ever effective price of INR 12,999 with flat INR 3,000 off on Crazy Upgrade Deal on bank offers

⦁ Budget smartphones Redmi 9A starts at effective price of INR 6,120 with additional bank offers

⦁ Up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with an additional cashback up to INR 4,000 on exchange and guaranteed exchange offers

⦁ Up to INR 23,000 off on OPPO smartphones with up to 12 months no-Cost EMI

⦁ Great offers on popular brands like Tecno, iTel, Coolpad and Lava

⦁ Mobile Accessories starting as low as INR 49

⦁ Up to 80% off on Power banks

⦁ Headsets starting at just INR 149

Amazon Devices and Alexa Exclusives

· Upgrade your lifestyle through Fire TV and Alexa devices:

o Upgrade your home to a smart home. Flat 65% off on Echo Dot (3rd Generation) + smart bulb. Get it for just INR 2,299

o Upgrade your TV experience with Fire TV Stick. New Fire TV Stick range starts at INR 2,099.

o Upgrade from a Bluetooth speaker to a smart speaker with Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for just INR 2,249

· Lowest price ever on Amazon Echo (3rd Generation), available at just INR 5,999

· Flat 50% off on Echo Plus, get it for just INR 6,499

· Flat INR 1,250 off on the newly launched Echo Dot (4th Generation)

· Lowest price ever- get Echo Show 5 for just INR 5,000

· Get newly launched Amazon Smart Plug for just INR 499 when purchased with any Echo smart speaker

· Flat 50% off on Fire TV Stick (Latest Gen, 2020) INR 4999 2499, Flat 40% off on Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2019) at INR 3999 2399, and Fire TV Stick 4K at INR 5999 3599

· Fire TV customers to get exclusive offers on subscription on 10+ popular apps. Up to 60% off on Voot, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+ and more.

· Rekindle the joy of reading. Up to INR 4,000 off on Kindle e-readers

Amazon Fashion

Up to 80% off on India's largest online fashion store across 50 lakh+ styles

Enjoy up to 75% off on over 1000+ brands

Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 349

Up to 70% off on top clothing brands and top footwear brands

Up to 60% off on top watch brands

Up to 80% off on ethnic and fashion jewellery

Up to 80% off on luggage and handbags

Enjoy up to 70% off on designer boutique with designers like Ritu Kumar, Ashima Leena, Shaze

Satya Paul and many more

Enjoy up to 50% off on RIVER - an affordable, multi-designer brand created in partnership with some of India's most celebrated designers - JJ Valaya, Ashish Soni, Suneet Varma & Manish Arora

Enjoy up to 70% off on plus size clothing

Enjoy up to 40% off on premium watches like Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Hugo Boss, Seiko, Oris and more; premium luggage like Samsonite, Victorinox and more; premium eyewear like Tom Ford, Mont Blanc, Victoria's secret and more; premium handbags like Aldo, Tommy Hilfiger and more

Best prices on big brands including Max Fashion, Bata, Puma, UCB, Levi's, Mothercare, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more.

Home and Kitchen

Up to 75% off on mixer grinders, water purifiers, geysers and more Kitchen & home appliances

Up to 45% off on top brands including Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Milton and more

Up to 80% off on Kitchen and Dining products | Dinner sets starting at just INR 999

Up to 60% off on Air Purifiers from top brands- Philips, Coway, Dyson, Sharp, and Mi

Up to 50% off on Heating appliances- Room heaters, Geysers and Immersion rods

Gifting made easy with Silver & gold plated serve ware starting at just INR 199

2 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Wipro, Bombay Dyeing, Nayasa and more at half price

Premium Diwali string lights starting at just Rs. 199

Up to 80% off on Diyas, Candles and Candle holders

Up to 70% off on Bedsheets, Curtains and more. Double bedsheets starting at just INR 299

Gifting made easy with Clocks starting at INR 150 and Live Plants starting at INR 299

Up to 60% off on Pots and Gardening tools, Live Plants, and Solar Products

Gardening essentials: Live plants, pots & planters and more starting at just INR 79

Safety products, Sanitizers & more starting at INR 99 from top brands

Offers by Small & Medium Businesses and Local shops:

· Juicers & mixer grinder starting at INR 949 by Sunmeet

· Kitchen storage containers starting at INR 153 from Nano nine

· Min 40% off on dumbells & home gyms by Aprodo

· Up to 70% off on towels, pillows, cushion covers & more by AMZ and Luxury Homes

· Dinnerware, serveware & casseroles starting at INR 999 by Classic essentials

· Cubes starting at INR 99 from D Eternal

· Up to 80% off on baby bedding and safety products by Dearjoy

· Up to 70% off on mattresses by Durfi and Boston Basics

· Up to 40% off on immunity boosters from Upakarma Ayurveda

· Up to 70% off chairs & bean bags by Orka

· Up to 60% off on WFH furniture by Graphitos

· Up to 20% off on sofas by Furny

· Up to 60% off on Cubelelo Cubes and Puzzle

Explore great deals and offers from more small Indian manufacturers:

⦁ Minimum 60% off on traditional jewellery by Jewel Pari

⦁ Up to 80% off on women's dresses by Klook

⦁ Up to 50% off on Klikfit exercise bikes & dumbbells

⦁ Up to 45% off on Insleep orthopaedic memory foam mattresses

⦁ Up to 60% off on bedsheets & pillow covers by Urban Magic

⦁ Up to 50% off on pet beds by Mellifluous

⦁ Up to 50% off on herbal teas by Yogafy

Buy hand-crafted heritage products from artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar:

· Flat 20% off on handloom Sarees from Tantuja, West Bengal

· Up to 70% off on handcrafted shoes from Agra

· Up to 50% off on home furnishings from Blocks of India

· Up to 70% off on Sambalpuri Sarees from Odisha Handloom

· Up to 60% off on Blue Pottery home décor from Jaipur

· Up to 60% off on handloom Sarees from Morvi

Shop from exciting deals and top offers by women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli:

· Up to 50% off on fashion jewellery from Swara Creations

· Up to 40% off on office and stationery products by Greensouls

· Up to 15% off on dry fruits and nuts from Sahana Spices

· Up to 20% off on electronics and wireless accessories from Brain Freezer

· Up to 15% off on healthy grocery products by SIRIMIRI

Grab exciting deals and offers from emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

· Minimum 60% off on cross body bags by Daily objects

· Up to 85% off on Sarees by Soru Fashion

· Up to 70% off on Dudao electronic products

· Up to 75% off on grocery bags, waist bags and gym bags by Urban Tribe

· Up to 45% off on The Khadi Essentials

· Up to 60% off on Kayos & Nutrishark's healthcare essentials

· Up to 25% Off on products by Delight Foods

· Up to 60% off on Stitchnest's cushion covers combo packs

· Up to 50% off on SS Arts engineered wood storage units

· Up to 50% off on Klef bluetooth wireless products

Daily Essentials & Personal Care

⦁ 20% -70% off on over 40,000 daily essentials products across Grocery, Beauty, Baby, Toys, Healthcare & more

⦁ Up to 15% extra savings with over 20,000 combos

⦁ Collect & save up to 20% on 80,000 products

⦁ Save minimum 20% extra on top brands with repeat delivery & free shipping - Subscribe, set, forget!

⦁ Up to 70% off on the largest selection of remote-control vehicles, educational toys, soft toys, toddler toys, games & more

⦁ Minimum 20% off on top toys brands Lego, Nerf, Hasbro gaming, Barbie & more

⦁ Up to 60% off on 50,000+ products across baby shampoos and lotions, strollers, walker, bedding, wipes and diapers

⦁ Up to 70% off on trimmers, hair dryers, hair straighteners from top brands Philips, Vega, Nova & more

⦁ Up to 70% off on Oximeters, BP Monitors, Weighing scales & Massagers from top brands Omron, Dr.Trust, Lifelong & more

⦁ Up to 50% off on health essentials like apple cider vinegar, vitamin supplements & ayurvedic products

⦁ Up to 40% off household and personal hygiene essentials from top brands like Harpic, Surf Excel, Whisper etc.

⦁ Up to 50% off on snacks & beverages like chocolates, sweets, green tea & more.

⦁ · Up to 70% off on skincare, haircare, deos and makeup products. Get additional 20% discount on first makeup order

⦁ · Up to 55% off luxury beauty products and perfumes. Get up to INR 1,000 cashback on first Luxury beauty order

⦁ · Pet Food from Pedigree, Whiskas, Royal Canin & more at the lowest prices of the season. Up to 60% off on wide range of bestselling Pet Accessories, grooming & healthcare

⦁ · Stock up and save 60% on monthly groceries on Amazon Pantry. Get flat 25% cashback on your first Pantry order using any prepaid method. Get extra INR 250 cashback on your Pantry orders using Amazon Pay balance

