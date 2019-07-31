Just In
Amazon Independence Day Freedom Sale Preview Offers – Right Time To Buy These Products
Amazon's Independence day freedom sale which will exist from 8th to 11th August will provide up to 40% off on some smartphones, up to 50% off on electronics, and many more offers on several other products. You can see all these detailed offers mentioned below as sub-headings.
The offers you will get on these various products are no-cost EMI on a few major credit and debit cards, 1,500 instant discount with Citi and ICICI bank credit cards, 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, and more.
Upto 40% off on Mobiles and Accessories
The users will get up to 40% off on mobile and accessories via Amazon. Like you will get OnePlus 7 Pro from Rs. 48,999 with 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards. You will also get an upcoming device called Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, as a prebooking.
Upto 50% off on Electronics
You will seek up to 50% off on electronic products. These products cover a few top branded laptops, boat earphones, DSLRs, hard drives, all-in-one Wi-Fi printers, sports watches, professional tripods, and more.
Upto 30% to 75% off on Home and Kitchen Products
The portal will provide up to 30% to 75% off on home and kitchen products. You can get Prestige Iris(750 Watt) mixer grinder with 3 stainless steel jar + 1 juicer Jar from Rs. 2,799, Lifelong 3 burner gas stove at just Rs. 2,549, and more other products at good offers.
Upto 60% Off on TVs and Appliances
All your favorite TVs and appliances can be availed with up to 60% off. You will get IFB 6 kg Fully-Automatic front loading washing machine from Rs. 22, 499, and Samsung 108cm (43 Inches) Full HD LED TV at Rs. 29,999.
Upto 80% off on Fashion
You will get up to 80% off on fashion products. During the sale, you will get tops and dresses, shoes(Puma, UCB, Nike, etc.), handbags, backpacks, and jewelery(Lavie, Baggit and more), and watches at better deals.
Upto 50% off on Daily Essentials
The E-commerce shopping platform will offer up to 50% off on daily essentials. You can get fortune oil from Rs. 549 with Rs. 176 off, Vaseline intensive care deep restore body lotion from Rs. 209 at 21% off, and many more at amazing deals.
Upto 70% off on Books entertainment and More
The users will buy several books and other products with up to 70%. You will get Kore K-PVC 20kg combo 3 leather home gym and fitness kit from Rs. 1,399 at 64% off. The users can buy Vega motorbike helmets from Rs. 1,475, thus saving Rs. 369.
Upto Rs 5000 off on Amazon Products
You will get up to Rs. 5,000 off on Amazon products. You can get Alexa voice remotes from Rs. 3,999. Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa voice remote from Rs. 3,999, All-New Kindle (10th Gen) device from Rs. 7,999, and more at great offers.
Upto 70% off on Amazon Brands products
The users will seek up to 70% off on Amazon brands products. You can have solimo comforter from Rs. 1,199 with Rs. 801 as a discount, Solimo stainless steel inner lid pressure cooker from Rs. 1,699, and more.
