Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale: Discounts Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Neckbands, And More
When it comes to audio accessories, JBL is a popular brand that comes to mind. If you're looking for any new audio accessory like headphones, earbuds, TWS earbuds, and so on - the Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale is the best place to head to. As the name suggests, the Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale is offering a huge discount on headphones, speakers, neckbands, and more from JBL.
Here, the Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale is offering the JBL C115 TWS, True Wireless Earbuds for just Rs. 3,499. The JBL Tune 215BT is now available for just Rs. 1,399. The JBL Tune 760NC, Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones, and the JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On-Ear Headphones are also worthy considerations.
Additionally, the JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones, JBL Flip 5 by Harman Bluetooth Speaker, and the JBL Charge 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker have a huge discount at the Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale.
Apart from these, the Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale is offering a discount on Infinity products from JBL. For instance, the Infinity (JBL) Swing 350, True Wireless Earbuds is available for just Rs. 1,499. Plus, the Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is now available for just Rs. 1,299.
Other devices include the Infinity (JBL) Glide 120, in-Ear Wireless Earphones, Infinity (JBL) Glide 510, and the Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar. These too have a huge discount at the ongoing Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale.
JBL C115 TWS, True Wireless Earbuds
Offer
M.R.P.: Rs. 8,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,499 ; You Save: Rs. 5,500 (61% Off)
JBL C115 TWS, True Wireless Earbud is available at 61% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.
JBL Tune 215BT
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,399 ; You Save: Rs. 1,600 (53% Off)
JBL Tune 215BT is available at 53% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,399 onwards during the sale.
JBL Tune 760NC, Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 (19% Off)
JBL Tune 760NC is available at 19% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.
JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On Ear Headphone
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,199 ; You Save: Rs. 1,300 (37% Off)
JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On Ear Headphone is available at 37% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,199 onwards during the sale.
JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,954 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 (51% Off)
JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphone is available at 51% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,954 onwards during the sale.
JBL Flip 5 by Harman Bluetooth Speaker
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 10,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (18% Off)
JBL Flip 5 by Harman Bluetooth Speaker is available at 18% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100, Wireless Portable Bluetooth
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; You Save: Rs. 1,700 (57% Off)
Infinity (JBL) Fuze 100, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available at 57% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
Infinity (JBL) Glide 120, in Ear Wireless Earphone
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (67% Off)
Infinity (JBL) Glide 120, in Ear Wireless Earphone is available at 67% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 999 onwards during the sale.
Infinity (JBL) Glide 510
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; You Save: Rs. 2,300 (58% Off)
Infinity (JBL) Glide 510 is available at 58% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.
JBL Tune 760NC, Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphone
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 (19% Off)
JBL Tune 760NC, Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphone is available at 19% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.
Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 8,499 ; You Save: Rs. 9,500 (53% Off)
Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar is available at 53% discount during Amazon JBL Music Fest Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,499 onwards during the sale.
