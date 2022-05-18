ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Offers On Best Laptops, Earbuds, Smartwatches, Speakers, Printers, And More

    By
    |

    Are you planning to buy an electronic device? Well, it can be anything such as a laptop, smartwatch, tablet, monitor, printer, camera, headphones, or speaker, you can get a lucrative discount on the purchase via Amazon India. The online retailer is hosting the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale for you to get discounts on products from various brands, including Samsung, Honor, Xiaomi, Canon, Noise, and others.

     
    Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Offers On Best Electronics Devices

    The Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale will last from May 18 to May 24. During the sale, you can get an instant discount of 10% on using an HDFC Bank credit card for the purchase and choosing the EMI payment option. Likewise, Citi Bank users can also get a 10% instant discount on using their debit or credit card and choosing the EMI payment option for the purchase.

    Honor MagicBook X 15

    Honor MagicBook X 15

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,490 ; You Save: Rs. 15,509.00 (31% off)

    Honor MagicBook X 15 is available at 31% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 34,490 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds

    boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 4,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,399 ; You Save: Rs. 3,091 (69% off)

    boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds is available at 69% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,399 onwards during the sale.

    Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch
     

    Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (50% Off)

    Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch is available at 50% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

    Xiaomi Pad 5

    Xiaomi Pad 5

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 37,999 (29% Off)

    Xiaomi Pad 5 is available at 29% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.

    Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer

    Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 17,195 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,696 (21% Off)

    Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer is available at 21% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.

    boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker

    boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 8,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,991 (56% Off)

    boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker is available at 56% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor

    Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 11,819 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 14,798 (20% Off)

    Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor is available at 20% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,819 onwards during the sale.

    DJI OM 4 SE

    DJI OM 4 SE

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 8,949 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 9,990 (10% Off)

    DJI OM 4 SE is available at 10% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,949 onwards during the sale.

    Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen core i5 39.6cm (15.6

    Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen core i5 39.6cm (15.6") FHD LED Thin & Light Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 83,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,490 ; You Save: Rs. 14,500 (17% Off)

    Samsung Galaxy Book2 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 69,490 onwards during the sale.

    Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 13.3” FHD IGZO Panel 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop

    Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 13.3” FHD IGZO Panel 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 1,00,590 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,638 ; You Save: Rs. 30,952 (31% Off)

    Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 13.3" FHD IGZO Panel 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop is available at 31% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 69,638 onwards during the sale.

    GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera

    GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 54,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 58,850 (7% Off)

    GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera is available at 7% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 54,490 onwards during the sale.

    Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version) Smart Watch

    Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version) Smart Watch

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 5,998 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 (25% Off)

    Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version) Smart Watch is available at 25% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,998 onwards during the sale.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X