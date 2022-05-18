Just In
- 2 hrs ago Panchayat 2 Leaked Online Before Release: Prime Video Prepones Launch To Curb Piracy
- 6 hrs ago Next@Acer 2022 Major Announcements: From 3D Gaming Laptop To Thin-And-Light Ultrabooks
- 7 hrs ago Apple September Event Date Revealed; iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2 & More Expected
- 7 hrs ago Vivo Y75 4G With 44MP Selfie Camera Launching In India Soon: Everything We Know So Far
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Urvashi Rautela Makes Cannes Red Carpet Debut In All-White Gown; PICS And All About Her Look
- Sports Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 Playoffs: LSG's route to knockouts, Key players, Stats
- Finance Planning To Avail A Loan Against Gold? Quick Tips To Apply For A Gold Loan
- News No money to buy petrol says Lankan govt as it urges citizens not to queue up for fuel
- Education UPSC CDS Written Result 2022 Declared, Download CDS 1 Written Result List For OTA, IMA, INA, Air Force Academy
- Travel Kashmir Great Lakes Trek - this Monsoon visit the most beautiful trek in India
- Automobiles Spy Pics: Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Spotted Testing
- Movies Deepika Padukone On Indian Cinema's Achievement At Cannes: 'This Is Only A Beginning'
Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale: Offers On Best Laptops, Earbuds, Smartwatches, Speakers, Printers, And More
Are you planning to buy an electronic device? Well, it can be anything such as a laptop, smartwatch, tablet, monitor, printer, camera, headphones, or speaker, you can get a lucrative discount on the purchase via Amazon India. The online retailer is hosting the Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale for you to get discounts on products from various brands, including Samsung, Honor, Xiaomi, Canon, Noise, and others.
The Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale will last from May 18 to May 24. During the sale, you can get an instant discount of 10% on using an HDFC Bank credit card for the purchase and choosing the EMI payment option. Likewise, Citi Bank users can also get a 10% instant discount on using their debit or credit card and choosing the EMI payment option for the purchase.
Honor MagicBook X 15
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 49,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 34,490 ; You Save: Rs. 15,509.00 (31% off)
Honor MagicBook X 15 is available at 31% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 34,490 onwards during the sale.
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,399 ; You Save: Rs. 3,091 (69% off)
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds is available at 69% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,399 onwards during the sale.
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (50% Off)
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smart Watch is available at 50% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi Pad 5
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 37,999 (29% Off)
Xiaomi Pad 5 is available at 29% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 17,195 ; Deal Price: Rs. 13,499 ; You Save: Rs. 3,696 (21% Off)
Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One Wireless Ink Tank Colour Printer is available at 21% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 13,499 onwards during the sale.
boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 8,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,991 (56% Off)
boAt Stone 1450 Portable Wireless Speaker is available at 56% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,819 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 14,798 (20% Off)
Samsung 59.8 cm (23.5 inch) Curved LED Backlit Computer Monitor is available at 20% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 11,819 onwards during the sale.
DJI OM 4 SE
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,949 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 9,990 (10% Off)
DJI OM 4 SE is available at 10% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 8,949 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen core i5 39.6cm (15.6") FHD LED Thin & Light Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 83,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,490 ; You Save: Rs. 14,500 (17% Off)
Samsung Galaxy Book2 is available at 17% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 69,490 onwards during the sale.
Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 13.3” FHD IGZO Panel 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,00,590 ; Deal Price: Rs. 69,638 ; You Save: Rs. 30,952 (31% Off)
Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 13.3" FHD IGZO Panel 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop is available at 31% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 69,638 onwards during the sale.
GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 54,490 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 58,850 (7% Off)
GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera is available at 7% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 54,490 onwards during the sale.
Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version) Smart Watch
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 5,998 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 (25% Off)
Amazfit GTS2 Mini (New Version) Smart Watch is available at 25% discount during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 5,998 onwards during the sale.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
19,600
-
15,509
-
23,646
-
89,735
-
13,655
-
40,695
-
10,999
-
34,550
-
57,580
-
23,030