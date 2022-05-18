ENGLISH

    Amazon Realme Days Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Narzo Smartphones

    By
    |

    Realme has been gradually expanding its product offering for a while now. The brand currently offers smartphones, audio accessories, smart TVs, tablets, and much more. if you're looking for a new Realme smartphone, the Amazon Realme Days Sale is the best place to get to. Here, you can get a wide range of affordable Realme phones at a discount.

     
    Going into the details, the Amazon Realme Days Sale is offering a whopping discount on the Realme Narzo series. This includes the Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Realme Narzo 50i, Realme Narzo 50A, and also the Realme Narzo 50. Most of these are 4G smartphones but are handy to use for routine tasks.

    The Amazon Realme Days Sale is offering the Realme Narzo 50 and the Realme Narzo 50i for Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 11,499, respectively. Plus, the Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50A Prime are now priced at Rs. 11,499 each.

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 13,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; You Save: Rs. 2,000 (15% Off)

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime is available at 15% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 50i

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; You Save: Rs. 500 (6% Off)

    Realme Narzo 50i is available at 6% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Narzo 50A
     

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 12,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,499 ; You Save: Rs. 1,500 (12% Off)

    Realme Narzo 50A is available at 12% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Narzo 50

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 11,999 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (25% Off)

    Realme Narzo 50 is available at 25% discount during Amazon Realme Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,999 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 14:21 [IST]
    X