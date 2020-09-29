Just In
- 7 hrs ago Intel 11th Gen Core CPU: Breaking Performance Boundaries For Thin Notebooks
-
- 9 hrs ago Mi Band 5 First Impressions: Better Display, New Health Features & More Functional Design
- 9 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: iPhone 12 Pro Max, Poco X3 NFC, Google Pixel 5 And More
- 9 hrs ago Infinix Hot 10 Lite Entry-Level Smartphone Goes Official: Price, Specifications
Don't Miss
- Movies Suhana Khan Stands Up Against Colourism: Hits Back At Trolls That Target Her Skin Tone
- Sports IPL 2020: David Warner happy with Sunrisers' death bowling against Delhi Capitals
- News US Presidential Debate 2020: Donald Trump in debate prep before faceoff with Joe Biden
- Finance Equity Mutual Funds Giving Out Dividends On Sharp Market Rally
- Education Shekhar Kapur Appointed As President of FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council of FTII
- Automobiles Renault Kiger Launch India Launch Delayed To Next Year: Here Are All Details
- Lifestyle Aditi Rao Hydari’s Latest Suit Look Is A Lesson In Traditional-perfection
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In October 2020
Amazon Navratri Festival Sale 2020: Offers On Gadgets
The festive season is approaching soon and the e-commerce portals are coming up with numerous offers and discounts for all users. These discounts are among the best as the major festive season is all set to debut in the country. And, this could be the right time for you to purchase any new electronic gadgets.
Amazon India hosts a slew of discount offers on a wide range of product categories for each festive season and celebration. Having said that, the Amazon Navratri Festival Sale 2020 is also coming soon and here we have listed the offers on electronic gadgets during this sale.
Up To 40% Off On Smartphones
During the Amazon Navratri Festival Sale 2020, you can get electronics gadgets and other products at a considerable discount of up to 40%. Eventually, this could be the best time for you to purchase a new smartphone.
Up To Rs. 40,000 Off On Laptops And Tablets
Want to buy a new laptop or tablet? Well, the Amazon festive season sale is the right time for you to get up o Rs. 40,000 off on laptops and tablets. You can make use of the sale and get attractive discounts.
Up To 50% Off On Cameras And Accessories
The Amazon Navratri Festival Sale 2020 will provide a lot of enticing deals on cameras and accessories. You can get your favorite camera and related accessory at a considerable discount of up to 50% off.
Up To 40% Off On Smart Wearables
Smart wearables are the rage right now and the Amazon Navratri sale is the right time for you to upgrade to one such device. There are attractive discounts and offers on cards for the buyers can you can get up to 40% discount on these products.
Up To 60% Off On Headphones And Speakers
Want to purchase a new pair of headphones or speakers? Well, the Amazon Navratri sale is the right time for you to get up to 60% discount on these products.
Up To 50% Off On Electronics And Accessories
If you are looking out for electronics and accessories, then the Amazon Navratri Sale 2020 is the ideal sale that you could look out for. You will be able to get electronics and accessories at almost half the price during this sale.
Up To 30% Off On Smart TVs And Projectors
Looking for smart TVs and projectors? Well, check out the Amazon Navratri sale 2020 to get the best offers on these products this festive season.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,770
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,770
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
61,990
-
35,450
-
47,500
-
19,999
-
11,210
-
9,499
-
21,235
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
18,999
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999