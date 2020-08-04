Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale: All Offers And Discounts You Can Avail

You can shop across product categories such as smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, home appliances, home and kitchen, everyday essentials, Amazon devices, fashion and beauty and much more during the Prime Day 2020 sale.

Check out all the lucrative offers and discounts you can avail via Amazon India from below.

Smartphones And Accessories

The newly announced OnePlus Nord will be available on sale during the Prime Day 2020 sale. There will be special flash sales on Redmi Note 9 series, Honor 9A, up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories, no-cost EMI payment option on premium smartphones and much more. The mobile accessories are priced starting from Rs. 99 and discounts on mobiles are based on the brand.

⦁ OnePlus Nord 8GB/128GB Blue Marble & Gray Onyx and 12GB/256GB Gray Onyx go on sale

⦁ Special flash sales on Prime Day -

⦁ Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 10 am, 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively on Aug 6

⦁ Honor 9A on flash sale at 11 am on Aug 6

⦁ Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 & Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on flash sale at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively on Aug 7

⦁ Up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories from top brands

⦁ No Cost EMI starting only at Rs. 1,665/month on Premium smartphones

⦁ Up to Rs. 13,500 off exchange on top brands

⦁ Up to Rs. 4,000 off on OnePlus

⦁ Up to Rs. 7,000 off on Xiaomi

⦁ Up to 6 months No cost EMI on Samsung M series smartphones

⦁ Up to Rs. 25,000 off on Flagship Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to Rs. 4,000

⦁ Up to Rs. 10,000 off on Apple with great offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 plus

⦁ Up to Rs. 14,000 off on OPPO smartphones and No cost EMI up to 9 months

⦁ Up to Rs. 6,000 off on Vivo smartphones and No cost EMI up to 9 months

⦁ Up to 70% off on Power banks, earphones and other mobiles accessories

⦁ Mobile accessories starting Rs. 99

Consumer Electronics

During the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale in the country that will happen on August 6 and 7, there will be up to 60% discount on electronics and accessories, up to 70% off on cameras, accessories, and headphones, up to Rs. 30,000 off on laptops, etc. You can but fitness trackers, smartwatches, printers, tablets, speakers and many other products.

⦁ Up to 60% off on electronics and accessories

⦁ Up to 70% off on Cameras & accessories

⦁ Up to 70% off on Headphones

⦁ Up to Rs. 30,000 on Laptops

⦁ Fitness trackers starting Rs. 999

⦁ Up to 60% off on Smartwatches

⦁ Up to 50% off on Printers

⦁ Up to 40% off on Tablets

⦁ Up to 40% off on Gaming accessories

⦁ Up to 60% off on Speakers

⦁ Up to 70% Off on Data Storage devices

⦁ Up to 60% Off on High Speed Routers

⦁ Up to 60% off on Computer components

⦁ Up to 60% off on Soundbars

⦁ Up to 50% off on monitors

⦁ Up to 60% off on WiFi smart home security cameras

⦁ Up to 70% off on Musical Instruments and Accessories

⦁ Up to 60% off on stationery, school supplies and office product

TV & Large Appliances

If you want large appliances and TVs, then the Amazon sale is the right one as you will get air conditioners at up to 40% discount, refrigerators at up to 40% off, microwave at up to 45% off, chimneys at up to 60%, TVs at up to 60% discount and more.

⦁ Air conditioners | up to 40% off, NCEMI starting Rs. 1419/month

⦁ Refrigerators | up to 40%, NCEMI starting Rs. 849/month

⦁ Washing machines | starting Rs. 6,399, NCEMI starting Rs. 769/month

⦁ Microwaves | Up to 45% off, NCEMI starting Rs. 459/month

⦁ Chimneys | Up to 60% off, NCEMI starting Rs. 333/month

⦁ Televisions | Up to 60% off on Smart TVs, NCEMI starting Rs. 799/month

Amazon Devices

The Amazon devices such as Echo, Fire TV, Kindle e-readers will be available at up to 60% discount during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale. These products include Echo Smart, Echo Dot, Fire TV, Echo Smart Displays, and more.

⦁ Get the best ever deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle e-readers and more this Prime Day

⦁ Flat 60% off on Echo Dot + smart colour bulb bundle

⦁ Flat 40% off on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K

⦁ Up to Rs. 8,000 off on Echo Smart Displays

⦁ Flat 50% off on Echo Plus

⦁ Up to Rs. 4,000 off on Kindle e-readers

⦁ Pay your electricity, mobile, internet & other bills faster with Alexa on your Amazon shopping app* and stand a chance to win an Echo Show 5

⦁ Time to make your home smarter. Get an Alexa exclusive incentive on Wipro smart bulbs when you shop from any Amazon Echo device. Just say, "Alexa, buy Wipro smart bulb"

Amazon Fashion

Not only tech but also fashion and beauty category is available on discount during this upcoming Amazon sale. You will be able to get up to 70% discount on the fashion and beauty products during this sale.

⦁ Up to 70% off from over 1000+ fashion brands and more!

⦁ Up to 70% off on clothing

⦁ Up to 70% off on Footwear

⦁ Up to 70% off on Watches & Jewelry

⦁ Up to 70% off on Luggage & Backpacks

⦁ Up to 60% off on Cloth masks

⦁ Up to 70% off on Sunglasses & Computer Anti-Glare Glasses

Home & Kitchen

Want to upgrade your home and kitchen? Well, the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale is the right time as it comes with attractive discounts of up to 70% discount on the kitchen, cookware, dining and home decor products.

⦁ Up to 70% off on Kitchen appliances

⦁ Up to 70% off on Cookware & Dining

⦁ Up to 70% off on Home & Décor

⦁ Up to 40% off on Water Purifiers

⦁ Prestige 4 Jar Mixer Grinder at Rs. 2,799/-

⦁ Flat Rs. 2,456 off on Prestige Mixer Grinder

⦁ Minimum 50% off on Maspar bedsheets

⦁ Minimum 30% off on Kore Dumbbell kits

Furniture

⦁ Up to 70% off on Furniture

⦁ Up to 60% off on Work from Home furniture

⦁ Up to 60% off on Home storage and organization

⦁ Up to 70% off on Home furnishing

⦁ Up to 70% off on mattresses

Daily Essentials

⦁ Get fit with up to 50% off on Sports Supplements from Big Muscles, Muscleblaze & more

⦁ Stay healthy with up to 55% off on immunity & wellness supplements

⦁ Up to 50% off on Healthcare & mobility aids

⦁ Up to 35% off on laundry products & cleaning supplies

⦁ Indulge in your favourites: Maggi, Cadbury & more with up to 20% off on the range

⦁ Enjoy your morning cup of tea & coffee with up to 40% off on beverages

⦁ A healthy start to a healthy day: Up to 40% off on breakfast essentials

⦁ Happy Babies with up to 55% off Diapers & Wipes from top brands

⦁ Up to 40% off Baby Bath & Skin care range

⦁ Up to 40% off breast pumps, sterilizers and more

⦁ Up to 60% off on Health care devices: Oximeters, BP monitors & more

⦁ Up to 50% off on Massagers & wellness devices

⦁ Up to 15% off on Pet Food Products

⦁ Up to 40% off on Pet Grooming Products

Beauty and Personal Care

⦁ Be beautiful with up to 60% off on Skincare & Haircare

⦁ Up to 60% off on Bath Shower & Fragrances

⦁ This Prime Day get gorgeous with up to 60% off on Make up

⦁ Make your day with up to 50% off on Perfumes

⦁ Get the look with Up to 20% off on Professional Beauty products

⦁ Experience indulgence with Up to 30% off on luxury skin & hair products

⦁ Get the new look with up to 50% off on Men's & Women's grooming products

Books, Games, Toys & More

⦁ Up to 50% off on Books, Toys, gaming & more

⦁ Up to 50% off on books & e-learning

⦁ Save minimum 20% on Indoor toys from top brands

⦁ Up to 40% off on top board games from Hasbro & Mattel

⦁ 2000+ exciting deals across learning toys, games, vehicles & more

⦁ Up to 60% off on books & e-learning

⦁ Up to 50% off on Video games

⦁ Up to 65% off on Anti-Virus software

⦁ Xbox One S 1TB | Flat ₹1000 off

Amazon Launchpad:

Grab exciting deals and offers from innovative and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad:

⦁ Flat 25% off on healthcare essentials from Dr. Vaidya

⦁ Up to 65% off on home electronics and wireless accessories by XECH

⦁ Up to 60% off on protective safety equipment by LuzuLiyo

⦁ Up to 20% off on Kayos natural beauty and healthcare essentials

⦁ Up to 80% off on clothing by Chkokko

⦁ Up to 70% off on home & kitchen necessities by Callas

⦁ Up to 75% off on decorative Lightings by DesiDiya

⦁ Up to 55% off on eco-friendly gifting products by BioQ

⦁ Up to 70% off on cases and covers by Daily Objects

⦁ Up to 70% off on Eyewear by Intellilens

⦁ Up to 30% off on men's grooming essentials from The Man Company

⦁ Up to 20% off on Premium Tea and Coffee products from TGL Co.

⦁ Up to 15% Off on Jus' Amazin Seeds and Nut Butters

⦁ Up to 50% off on Handmade Gifts by Crack of Dawn Crafts

⦁ Up to 50% off on Electronics and PC Accessories by Adcom

⦁ Up to 65% off on Protective Equipment & Safety Apparel by Bon Organik

Offers By Small And Medium Businesses & Local Shops:

⦁ Flat 50% off on decorative lights and lamps from Homesake

⦁ Minimum 60% of on treadmills by Stunner fitness

⦁ TWS noise cancelling headsets, from Kapa, starting Rs. 999

⦁ Minimum 70% off on Fostelo Handbags

⦁ Up to 65% off on Abbie's cooking supplies range

⦁ Up to 40% of on Ayurvedic wellness products from Kapiva

⦁ Pack of 3 t-shirts at Rs. 399 from AWG

⦁ Mobile cases and covers starting Rs. 99

⦁ Up to 30% off on healthy treats from Yogabar

⦁ Up to 60% off on La Forte appliances

⦁ Launch offer of 30% off on Gnt chargers from Stuffcool

⦁ Up to 50% off on Beanbags by Orka