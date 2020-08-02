Amazon Prime Day Smartphones Launches And Online Sale With Offers

The Redmi Note 9 will be available for purchase during this period and this is the latest Redmi Note smartphone from the company with features like a quad-camera setup and a gaming-centric chipset.

Similarly, the OnePlus Nord will also be on sale along with the newly announced Samsung Galaxy M31s. If you are looking at the budget segment, then there are phones like Tecno Spark 6 Air and the Honor 9A, which will also be available for purchase during Prime Day 2020 sale in India.

Redmi Note 9 Lunch On 6th August

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 10 with MIUI 11

48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

13MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery

Honor 9A Lunch On 6th August

Key Specs

6.3-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery

Tecno Spark 6 Air Sales Starts On 6th August

Key Specs

7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core (ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.8GHz + ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz) MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M31s Sales Starts On 6th August

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord Sales Starts On 6th August

Key Specs