Amazon Prime Day Smartphones Launches And Online Sale With Offers
Amazon Prime Day is around the corner, where the e-commerce giant will offer deals on various products, including electronics for 48 hours. Besides the regular offers, some of the recently launched smartphones and the upcoming devices will go on sale for the first time during Prime Day 2020, starting from August 6th.
The Redmi Note 9 will be available for purchase during this period and this is the latest Redmi Note smartphone from the company with features like a quad-camera setup and a gaming-centric chipset.
Similarly, the OnePlus Nord will also be on sale along with the newly announced Samsung Galaxy M31s. If you are looking at the budget segment, then there are phones like Tecno Spark 6 Air and the Honor 9A, which will also be available for purchase during Prime Day 2020 sale in India.
Redmi Note 9 Lunch On 6th August
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 450nit(typ) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 3GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) / 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 48MP rear cameras + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5020mAh (typical) / 4920mAh (minimum) battery
Honor 9A Lunch On 6th August
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1600 × 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762R) 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 10 with Magic UI 3.0.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (Typical) / 4900mAh (Minimum) battery
Tecno Spark 6 Air Sales Starts On 6th August
Key Specs
- 7-inch (1640 X 720) pixels) HD+ 20.5:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core (ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.8GHz + ARM Cortex-A53 at 1.5GHz) MediaTek Helio A25 12nm processor with IMG IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- HiOS 6.0 based on Android 10
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M31s Sales Starts On 6th August
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen with up to 420 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 10 with One UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6000mAh battery
OnePlus Nord Sales Starts On 6th August
Key Specs
- 6.44-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 408 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform with Adreno 620 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP macro camera
- 32MP front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4115mAh battery
