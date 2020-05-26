Avail Attractive Discounts On Electronic Gadgets On Amazon

Well, we say so as Amazon offers some attractive discounts on a slew of electronic gadgets across product categories. Having said that here we have listed some of the irresistible offers available for you right now. Do check out the same from below and upgrade your gadgets.

8% Off On HP 14 Intel Core Pentium Gold Processor 14-Inch Thin and Light Laptop

HP 14 Intel Core Pentium Gold 14-inch thin and light laptop features 4GB RAM, 2MB SmartCache, a 2.3GHz base processor, Windows 10 Home OS, 256GB SSD, and HD Graphics 610 graphics. This laptop is available at a discount of 8% on Amazon.

17% Off On Sony WH-1000XM3 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones is touted to be one of the best noise cancelling headphones in the market. It comes with features such as noise cancelling that provides exceptional noise reduction and excellent wireless sound quality. You can buy this product at 17% discount on Amazon.

42% Off On Lenovo Tab M10 FHD REL Tablet

Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD REL tablet at a discount of 42%. This tablet comes with a 10.1-inch display, 32GB storage space, Wi-Fi, LTE and VoLTE calling. There is an octa-core Cortex A53 processor and 3GB of RAM.

45% Off On JBL Flip 3 Stealth Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 3 Stealth waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker delivers JBL Signature Sound with features such as wireless Bluetooth streaming, dual external passive Bass radiators, IPX7 waterproof build, and more. This Bluetooth speaker is available at a whopping discount 45%.

8% Off On Mi Smart Band 4

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the latest fitness band from the company featuring improvements such as color AMOLED full touch display, water resistant build, activity and swim tracking and much more.

29% Off On Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera

Canon EOS 1500D 24.1 Digital SLR Camera is available on Amazon with 18-55 and 55-250mm lens, a carry case, and 16GB storage space. This affordable DSLR is available at a discount of 29% on Amazon India.

30% Off On Asus AC1900 RT AC68U Dual-Band Wireless Gigabit Router

Asus AC1900 RT AC68U Dual-Band Wireless Gigabit Router comes with AiMesh for mesh WiFi system, MU-MIMO, AiProtection network security, parental controls and Adaptive QoS. You can avail a discount of 30% on this router from Amazon.