Best 64MP Rear Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 16,000

You can buy a smartphone with a 64MP camera sensor that is made by either Sony or Samsung and these phones are guaranteed to offer better camera experience when compared to regular phones with either 12MP or even a 48MP camera thanks to the larger sensor size.

We have curated a list of some of the best 64MP camera smartphones available in the country that cost around Rs. 16,000 and these phones will deliver bang-for-buck smartphone camera experience.

Realme 6 Pro

The Realme 6 Pro powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G is one of the best 64MP camera smartphones. Besides, the high-resolution primary sensor, the device also has a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a dual selfie camera setup, making it the best camera smartphone under Rs. 16,000.

Samsung Galaxy M31

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is the most affordable 64MP camera smartphone from Samsung and this device also has a great AMOLED display with Widevine L1 certification, supporting HD video playback on Netflix and Prime Video. The primary camera on the Galaxy M31 is accompanied by a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens, macro lens, and a depth sensor

Realme 6

The Realme 6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T and it is one of the most affordable 64MP camera smartphones. The device has a higher refresh rate display with a punch-hole cutout along with a quad-camera setup at the back and retail for Rs. 13,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

At the time of launch, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro was one of the most affordable 64MP camera smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T with at least 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.