    Best 32MP Front Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

    There's no shortage of selfie smartphones in the Indian market; however, only a handful of them offer the 32MP high-resolution front-facing camera. The bigger sensor allows for more light to enter the camera setup to ensure crisp and lively selfies. Morover, bigger the sensor, better the depth-of-field effect for capturing lifelike portraits.

    Best 32MP front-facing camera
     

    Here we have compiled a list of top smartphones in under Rs. 25,000 that offer 32MP front-facing camera. Let's have a look.

    Realme X2

    Realme X2

    MRP: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging
    Vivo Z1 Pro
     

    Vivo Z1 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 16,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy M31

    Samsung Galaxy M31

    MRP: Rs. 17,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 6000mAh battery
    Vivo Z1x

    Vivo Z1x

    MRP: Rs. 17,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo S1

    Vivo S1

    MRP: Rs. 17,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
    • 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with micoSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP primary sensor with Sony IMX499 sensor, f/1.78 aperture + 8MP 120° ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, micro USB port
    • 4500mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    Samsung Galaxy A50s

    MRP: Rs. 19,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 32MP front camera8
    • 4000mAh battery
    Honor 20i

    Honor 20i

    MRP: Rs. 10,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, secondary 2MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dimensions: 154.8×73.64×7.95mm; Weight: 164g
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo V15 Pro

    Vivo V15 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 19,590
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 million quad pixel 1/2.25″ sensor (12MP Effective Pixel) with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 32MP front-facing camera with Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor with f/2.0 aperture
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 3.5 mm audio jack
    • Dimensions: 157.25×74.71×8.21mm; Weight: 185g
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port
    • 3700mAh battery
    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3

    MRP: Rs. 10,299
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, secondary 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
    Tecno Camon 15 Pro

    Tecno Camon 15 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 15,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.53 inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) full view display, 480 Nits brightness, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio.
    • 2.35 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 Processor
    • 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
    • 48MP rear camera, 5MP 115° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP camera for 2cm macro, Ultra Night Lens supported by DSP chip, f/1.79 aperture
    • 32MP Pop-Up AI Selfie camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS
    • 4000mAh battery

