Best 32MP Front Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

There's no shortage of selfie smartphones in the Indian market; however, only a handful of them offer the 32MP high-resolution front-facing camera. The bigger sensor allows for more light to enter the camera setup to ensure crisp and lively selfies. Morover, bigger the sensor, better the depth-of-field effect for capturing lifelike portraits.

Here we have compiled a list of top smartphones in under Rs. 25,000 that offer 32MP front-facing camera. Let's have a look. Realme X2 MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie), upgradable to ColorOS 7.0 based on Android 10

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3920mAh (minimum) with 30W VOOC fast charging Vivo Z1 Pro MRP: Rs. 16,990

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.3GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS) storage

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy M31 MRP: Rs. 17,499

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

6000mAh battery Vivo Z1x MRP: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs 6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display

Octa Core Snapdragon 712 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP depth sensing camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4420mAh (minimum) battery Vivo S1 MRP: Rs. 17,990

Key Specs

6.38-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB with micoSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM

16MP primary sensor with Sony IMX499 sensor, f/1.78 aperture + 8MP 120° ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture+ 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, micro USB port

4500mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A50s MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture

32MP front camera8

4000mAh battery Honor 20i MRP: Rs. 10,990

Key Specs

6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

24MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, secondary 2MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dimensions: 154.8×73.64×7.95mm; Weight: 164g

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB

3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery Vivo V15 Pro MRP: Rs. 19,590

Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48 million quad pixel 1/2.25″ sensor (12MP Effective Pixel) with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture

32MP front-facing camera with Samsung ISOCELL GD1 sensor with f/2.0 aperture

In-display fingerprint sensor

3.5 mm audio jack

Dimensions: 157.25×74.71×8.21mm; Weight: 185g

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port

3700mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Y3 MRP: Rs. 10,299

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display, 84% NTSC Color Gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 450 nits brightness Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 1.25um pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, secondary 2MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Tecno Camon 15 Pro MRP: Rs. 15,999

Key Specs

6.53 inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) full view display, 480 Nits brightness, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio.

2.35 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 Processor

6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera, 5MP 115° ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP camera for 2cm macro, Ultra Night Lens supported by DSP chip, f/1.79 aperture

32MP Pop-Up AI Selfie camera

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS

4000mAh battery

Best Mobiles in India