    Amazon Tax Benefit Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Headphones, Camera And More

    By
    |

    Amazon India has announced that it will host a specially curated store where customers can buy products on top categories such as appliances, TVs, consumer electronics, furniture. Customers can claim applicable tax benefits from their employees in lieu of (LTC). By buying in this store, you can get tax benefits of 12% or higher.

    Amazon Tax Benefit Discount Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, Headphones, Camera And More
     

    For the uninitiated, you can get tax benefits by simply purchasing goods or services and submitting the invoices to your employer. Check out the discounts available on various goods and products on the Amazon tax benefit store.

    Up To 40% Off On Bestselling Smartphones

    You can get bestselling smartphones at unbelievable pricing with up to 40% off via the Amazon tax benefit store.

    Up To 70% Off On Mobile Accessories

    Want to buy mobile accessories? Well, the Amazon tax benefit store provides a slew of accessories priced at up to a whopping 70% discount for you.

    Up To Rs. 30,000 Off On Laptops
     

    If you want to buy a new laptop, then you can try the Amazon sale as it offers discounts of up to Rs. 30,000 on these products.

    Up To 50% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    For those who are looking for electronics and accessories, the Amazon India store that provides tax benefits will let you get discounts of up to 50%.

    Up To 60% Off On Headphones And Speakers

    If you want to purchase headphones and speakers, then the tax benefits store on Amazon India makes sure you get attractive discounts of up to 60% on these products.

    Up To 40% Off On Camera And Accessories

    Get a camera and camera-related accessories at up to 40% discount on Amazon's tax benefit store.

    Up To 40% Off On Monitors

    If you want to upgrade your monitor for any reason, then the Amazon tax benefit store lets you claim benefits in addition to buying monitors at up to 40% discount.

    Up To 30% Off On SMART TVs

    Smart TVs are a rage and you can get these at up to 30% discount via this store on Amazon.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 13:12 [IST]
