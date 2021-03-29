Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days: Discount Offer On Samsung Mobiles

The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is offering a price cut on several Samsung Galaxy M smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M31s with its powerful features is now available with a 20 percent discount, costing only Rs. 18,499. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also gets a 21 percent discount and Rs. 6,000 price cut, bringing down the price to just Rs. 22,999.

Budget smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M02 and the Galaxy M02s are also available at a discounted rate at the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. Here, one can get these smartphones for Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. Joining the list is the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is now available with Rs. 4,000 discount, costing only Rs. 10,999.

The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is also offering a major price cut discount for Samsung Galaxy A series. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy A12 are now available for Rs. 12,999 against its original price of Rs. 13,999. Samsung Galaxy A32 is also available with a 12 percent price cut, bringing down the price to Rs. 21,999 against the original price of Rs. 24,999.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 are available at the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. To note, the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 are available with a 17 percent and a 13 percent discount, costing Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 26,499, respectively. That's not all. The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is also offering a massive price cut on flagship Samsung smartphones.

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is available with Rs. 19,000 price reduction, costing only Rs. 29,999. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available for just Rs. 44,999 against the original price of Rs. 65,999. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are now available for Rs. 1,04,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively at the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale.

