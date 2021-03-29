Just In
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days: Discount Offer On Samsung Mobiles
Amazon is known for rolling out several deals and offers, especially on gadgets. Moreover, Amazon has become the go-to place when looking for a new smartphone. Recently, the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale was announced, bringing in several price cuts on smartphones. Particularly, if you're looking for a Samsung smartphone, the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is the best place to shop. Here are some Samsung smartphones available at a discount at the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale.
The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is offering a price cut on several Samsung Galaxy M smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy M31s with its powerful features is now available with a 20 percent discount, costing only Rs. 18,499. The Samsung Galaxy M51 also gets a 21 percent discount and Rs. 6,000 price cut, bringing down the price to just Rs. 22,999.
Budget smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M02 and the Galaxy M02s are also available at a discounted rate at the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. Here, one can get these smartphones for Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. Joining the list is the Samsung Galaxy M11, which is now available with Rs. 4,000 discount, costing only Rs. 10,999.
The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is also offering a major price cut discount for Samsung Galaxy A series. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy A12 are now available for Rs. 12,999 against its original price of Rs. 13,999. Samsung Galaxy A32 is also available with a 12 percent price cut, bringing down the price to Rs. 21,999 against the original price of Rs. 24,999.
Also, the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 are available at the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale. To note, the Samsung Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52 are available with a 17 percent and a 13 percent discount, costing Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 26,499, respectively. That's not all. The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is also offering a massive price cut on flagship Samsung smartphones.
For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is available with Rs. 19,000 price reduction, costing only Rs. 29,999. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available for just Rs. 44,999 against the original price of Rs. 65,999. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are now available for Rs. 1,04,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively at the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale.
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 22,999 ; Price: Rs. 18,499.00 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,500.00 (20%)
Samsung Galaxy M31s is available at 20% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M51
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 28,999 Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 6,000 (21%)
Samsung Galaxy M51 is available at 21% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M02
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 7,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 500 (6%)
Samsung Galaxy M02 is available at 6% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M02s
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs.10,499 ; Price: Rs. 8,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs.1,500 (14%)
Samsung Galaxy M02s is available at 14%% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 43,000 ; Deal of the Day: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 13,001 (30%)
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite is available at 30% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A12
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 13,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 1,000 (7%)
Samsung Galaxy A12 is available at 7% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy M11
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,999 ; Price: Rs. 10,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (27%)
Samsung Galaxy M11 is available at 27% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A32
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 3,000.00 (12%)
Samsung A32 is available at 12% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,00,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 81,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 19,000(19%)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 81,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 1,16,000 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,04,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 11,001 (9%)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is available at 9% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 1,04,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 65,999 ; Price: Rs. 44,999 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 21,000 (32%)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available at 32% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 44,999 onwards during the sale.
Samsung Galaxy A52
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 30,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 26,499 ; Fulfilled You Save: Rs. 4,000 (13%)
Samsung Galaxy A52 is available at 13%% discount during Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,499 onwards during the sale.
